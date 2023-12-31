New Year’s Wishes for the New Year | Gesundheit-Aktuell.de

Let’s end the year happily

Let’s end the year happily,

whatever it brought!

Even if some things annoy us,

we laughed more

full of joy, full of desire,

loudly at the top of his lungs.

Let’s look forward to the new,

that it always only brings good things!

Let us blindly trust

that we succeed in everything,

what we plan, what we hope.

Hold the future is open to us.

Let’s raise our glasses happily

here’s to a happy new year!

It should promote our striving,

it is intended to avert emergency danger.

Listen to how the bells ring!

They should bring us peace.

