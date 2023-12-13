New York Bans Reporting of Medical Debt on Credit Reports

New York Bans Medical Debt from Appearing on Credit Reports

In a move that could help countless New Yorkers facing unexpected and hefty medical bills, Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a bill into law that prohibits unpaid medical debt from appearing on residents’ credit reports. The legislation, effective immediately, is intended to ease the financial burden on individuals already struggling with medical expenses.

The law not only blocks credit agencies from collecting information about medical debt but also prevents hospitals and other healthcare providers in the state from reporting such debt to the agencies. New York is now the second state after Colorado to enact such a law.

Medical debt can have detrimental effects on people’s credit scores, making it difficult for them to rent a home, secure a car loan, or even obtain employment. The bill, according to Hochul, is aimed at breaking the vicious cycle of medical debt, particularly for low-income individuals who are disproportionately impacted.

While the new law is a crucial step in the right direction, it does have some limitations. Debt charged to a credit card unless specific to healthcare services and out-of-state healthcare providers are not covered under the new legislation.

A study by the Urban Institute revealed that more than 740,000 New Yorkers had unpaid medical debt on their credit reports in February 2022. It also found that communities of color in the state had higher rates of medical debt than predominantly white communities. Therefore, advocates have long argued that the law should go further in addressing medical debt and its impact on individuals’ financial stability.

The law has faced some opposition, particularly from Republicans who argue that it is too broad and should not apply to non-emergency care. However, with the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau considering a similar measure nationwide, it is clear that addressing medical debt is a critical issue that needs to be tackled.

The legislation in New York comes as part of a broader effort to minimize the significance of medical debt in determining people’s solvency, including the Biden administration’s push to remove medical bills from Americans’ credit reports. With the new law taking effect, it is hoped that New Yorkers will no longer have to make difficult trade-offs between their physical and financial health.

