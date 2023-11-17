New York City Launches Free Online Therapy Service for Teens with Talkspace

New York City Launches TeenSpace Telehealth Service for Adolescents

New York City has launched a new free online tool to offer therapy services to teens ages 13 to 17. Mayor Eric Adams and Department of Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan announced the launch of TeenSpace on Tuesday. The telehealth service was created in partnership with the online therapy platform Talkspace and will allow Big Apple teens to connect with a licensed therapist via phone, video, and text messages.

The new resource was developed in response to increased levels of anxiety and depression among young people and adolescents during and since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program aims to help connect teens with appropriate support and referrals for further care if needed.

Mayor Adams stated, “Earlier this year, we committed to making mental health support available to all New York City teens, and today we are delivering on that promise. Our young people should never feel alone. We are here for them and together I know we will build a healthier and stronger city.”

Talkspace will operate the innovative service connecting teens to licensed therapists and helping them to access healthcare resources. Teens will be able to interact with a professional via video, phone, and unlimited chat on the platform. If a client requires expanded services, they may be referred to additional external resources.

The platform was designed with input from New York City teens, leveraging telehealth tools to reduce physical and financial burdens for youth.

Data from the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene revealed increases in the percentage of city students reporting feeling sad and hopeless, non-suicidal self-harm, and suicidal ideation between 2011 and 2021. In 2019, 36 percent of New York City high school students reported feeling so sad or hopeless almost every day that they stopped doing their usual activities; that figure rose to 38 percent in 2021. Rates of suicidal ideation have also increased among adolescents, with 9.2% of New York City public high school students reporting attempting suicide in the past 12 months.

The launch of TeenSpace comes at a crucial time as mental health issues are increasingly prevalent among youth in New York City and across the country. The platform aims to offer much-needed support and resources to help address mental health challenges among adolescents.

In the midst of these concerning statistics, TeenSpace seeks to provide a lifeline for teens in need of mental health support. If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, resources are available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.

Share this: Facebook

X

