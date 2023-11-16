New York City Launches Teenspace: A New Online Therapy Service for Adolescents

New York City Launches TeenSpace: Free Telehealth Service for Teens

New York City has launched a new free online tool to offer therapy services to teens aged 13 to 17. The telehealth service, called TeenSpace, was created in partnership with the online therapy platform Talkspace and will allow teens to connect with a licensed therapist via phone, video, and text messages.

The initiative comes after levels of anxiety and depression among young people and adolescents have increased during and since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The new program will help connect teens with appropriate support and referrals for further care if needed.

Mayor Eric Adams stated, “Earlier this year, we committed to making mental health support available to all New York City teens, and today we are delivering on that promise. Our young people should never feel alone. We are here for them and together I know we will build a healthier and stronger city.”

Talkspace will operate the innovative service connection, allowing teens to interact with a professional via video, phone, and unlimited chat. If a client requires expanded services, they may be referred to additional external resources.

Teenspace comes at a time when mental health issues are increasingly prevalent among youth in New York City. New data revealed that between 2011 and 2021, there was an increase in the percentage of city students reporting feeling sad and hopeless, non-suicidal self-harm, and suicidal ideation. In 2019, 36 percent of New York City high school students reported feeling so sad or hopeless almost every day for at least two weeks over the past 12 months that they stopped doing their usual activities; that figure rose to 38 percent in 2021.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, there are resources to get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day with resources in Spanish at 1-800-273-8255 and offers services including live chat on its website.

