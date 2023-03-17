Home Health New York patient believed to be cured of HIV and leukemia
Health

New York patient believed to be cured of HIV and leukemia

by admin
New York patient believed to be cured of HIV and leukemia

Fourth successful cancer treatment
Thanks to stem cell therapy: New York patient probably cured of HIV and leukemia

New hope in the fight against HIV

©Oliver Berg/DPA

US scientists report a new success in cancer treatment: It would be only the fourth HIV cure worldwide and the first of a non-white woman.

The transplantation of special stem cells from umbilical cord blood has very likely cured a New York patient of both her leukemia and her HIV disease. This is reported by US scientists in the journal “Cell”. It would be the first successful treatment of a non-white woman.

So far, three cases of a cure from HIV have been known: The corresponding patients in Berlin, London and Düsseldorf all received a special stem cell transplant due to a parallel cancer. Those stem cells had a specific gene mutation called CCR5?32. This mutation ensures that there is no docking site for HIV on the immune cells. Without this, the virus cannot find an entry point and cannot infect the cells, which makes carriers of the mutation almost resistant to the pathogen.

Stem cells from umbilical cord blood

According to lead author Yvonne Bryson, these carriers include only about one percent of the white population, and the mutation is even rarer in other groups. In a stem cell transplant, however, it is crucial that the donor and recipient match as closely as possible, Bryson explained in a press conference on the study. “It is extremely rare for people of different races or races to find a sufficiently matched unrelated adult donor.”

The team therefore decided to transplant stem cells with the rare mutation from umbilical cord blood to the non-white patient. Such cells, which come from voluntary donations and are collected in appropriate blood banks, are still very immature, which prevents the otherwise frequent rejection reactions.

Transplantation took place in 2017

The transplantation took place in 2017 – in a procedure that is not like a surgical operation, but rather like a blood transfusion that takes place after chemotherapy and radiation, explained the doctor Jingmei Hsu. In fact, both the patient’s HIV infection and leukemia were successfully contained.

The antiviral HIV medication could be discontinued 37 months after the operation. “Today the patient is doing very well, traveling, visiting her family and enjoying her life,” Hsu said.

Although no virus remains can be detected, the doctors do not want to speak of a complete cure. This certainty would only come in the next few years. Due to the many risks, such a stem cell transplant is only an option in the context of the treatment of other life-threatening diseases such as cancer.

Nevertheless, the method expands the circle of potential patients, according to the study authors. They advocate establishing cord blood banks across the board, encouraging donors, and then testing the donated blood for the CCR5?32 mutation.

bak
DPA

#Subjects
See also  What if the flu vaccine protects against Covid?

You may also like

What happens next with out-of-hospital intensive care?

Xi Jinping visits Russia from March 20 to...

«The earthquake has nothing to do with it,...

Access to innovative therapies against cancer risks not...

mystery about the new data on the origin...

They enjoy seeing us alone, I’m tired

War Ukraine Russia, today summit on NATO membership...

How to recognize a fresh cucumber in the...

Covid, WHO reclassifies the variants: here are the...

Carpal tunnel, lumbosciatica, diabetic neuropathy and other diseases...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy