New York Surgeons Perform World’s First Whole Eye Transplant: Will the Patient Regain His Sight?

A team of New York surgeons has achieved a major medical breakthrough by performing the world‘s first transplant of a whole eye. The innovative operation consisted of removing part of the face and the entire left eye of a donor and grafting them into the recipient: a 46-year-old worker who survived a 7,200-volt electric shock in June 2021. The incident left Aaron James with serious injuries, including the loss of his left eye, his dominant left arm above the elbow, his entire nose and lips, his front teeth, his left cheek area, and his chin to the bone.

James was transferred to NYU Langone Health, a leading facial reconstruction medical center, which performed the groundbreaking procedure on May 27. Eduardo Rodríguez, who directed the 21-hour operation, described the achievement as a tremendous feat that many believed to be impossible for a long time.

Although the transplanted left eye has shown signs of good health, including direct blood flow to the retina, responsible for receiving light and sending images to the brain, it is still uncertain whether James will regain his sight. His right eye remains intact, and he was considered an ideal candidate for the procedure, as his need for a facial transplant meant he would need immunosuppressive drugs regardless, making the risk-benefit calculation favorable.

James, who has returned to his native Arkansas to be with his wife and daughter, expressed his gratitude to the donor and the donor’s family for giving him a second chance at life. He still has to return to New York for monthly follow-up appointments and has the option of returning to work in the future as a safety officer for power line workers. The groundbreaking operation has opened up new possibilities in the field of medical science, with the potential to bring hope and new opportunities to individuals who have experienced severe facial injuries.