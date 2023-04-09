A new leak of top secret American documents on social media would reveal not only the strong American penetration capacity of the Russian military and security apparatus, but also that US intelligence spies on its allies, including Ukrainian political and military leaders. But also of South Korea. And, precisely the latter, in relation to the decisions on aid destined for Kiev. (RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR, THE SKY TG24 SPECIAL). The New York Times reported it.

Documents relating to South Korea

Therefore, it was not only Russia that was targeted by the strong American penetration of military and security apparatuses, but also South Korea itself, one of Washington’s allies. In the pages published online, and revealed by the New York Times itself, the debate in South Korea about the possibility of supplying artillery ammunition for use in Ukraine is discussed. Choice that would have violated Seoul’s policy of providing lethal aid. Part of the documents also reports that Korean officials were concerned that US President Joe Biden might put pressure on Seoul to deliver aid.

The NYT investigation

The tension had flared up over the alleged top secret plans that the Biden administration has so far tried in vain to cancel from the network. They date back to five weeks ago, exactly on March 1, when Ukrainian officers were present at the US base in Wiesbaden, Germany. In particular, these documents recently ended up on social media with the Pentagon opening an investigation, just as Kiev and Moscow are accusing each other of disinformation. But despite the strong suspicions of manipulation reported by Russia, according to experts the documents appear, at least in part, authentic. A similar leak, with social media posts amplifying its reach around the world, now threatens to undermine intelligence sharing between the US and Ukraine. It was the American newspaper that was the first to reveal the diffusion on Twitter and Telegram of screenshots of various US and NATO classified war documents, specifically the plans to deploy the Ukrainian army in view of the counter-offensive in the east of the country, where between the other, according to British intelligence information, “most likely” the Russians are in the center of Bakhmut.

“Mole” hunt

Meanwhile, in the US, a real “mole” hunt is unleashing itself. Among other things, it has emerged that the leaked papers, in some cases so classified that they cannot be shared even with the closest allies, also concern other delicate dossiers at the center of US security: China, the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East (particularly Israel and the Mossad leaders) and terrorism. The most recent “leak” spread on the web includes over 100 documents that appeared on “4chan”, an anonymous website, and then on other social networks including Twitter, coming from various agencies, even if all compiled by the Pentagon staff: from the department of state to the Nsa, from the CIA to the geospatial intelligence agency that analyzes satellite images.