New Zealand’s parliament passed a law on Tuesday banning anyone born after 2008 from buying cigarettes or other tobacco products. It is a ban that will apply forever to these people, at any age: it means that in 2050, hypothetically, a 40-year-old person will not be able to legally buy a pack of cigarettes. In short, according to New Zealand law, only people born before 2008 will be able to continue smoking.

The new law will also reduce the number of shops authorized to sell products containing tobacco, which will go from the current 6,000 to 600 throughout the country, and the amount of nicotine in the products on the market will be reduced so that they create less addiction. However, electronic cigarettes and other similar products will not be banned.

In New Zealand there are already few smokers, compared to other countries: the percentage of adult smokers is 8 percent, according to statistics published by the government in November (in Italy, for comparison, almost one in four people smoke). . The government’s goal is to further reduce this figure to 5 percent by 2025 and then completely eliminate smoking in its population: if the law is never changed, at least theoretically it will be when the country does not there will be more people born before 2008.

According to Health Minister Ayesha Verrall, the new law will save the country’s health system billions of dollars that are now being spent on treating diseases caused by smoking. Verrall also said that one of the goals is to reduce the difference between the life expectancy of the Maori and non-Maori population in New Zealand: in fact, smoking is much more common among Maoris (about 20 percent of Maoris smoke, according to government statistics).

Among the critics of the law there is above all the liberal ACT party, which has 10 members in parliament (out of 120): their fear is that the new law could stimulate a black market in tobacco products, instead causing big problems to the shops that sell them today.