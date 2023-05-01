Newborn found in Caritas dumpster: “She was already dead, we are looking for her mother”

According to an initial autopsy result on the little girl found dead in a Caritas dumpster in Milan, the baby may have already been lifeless when she was left. The examination was conducted overnight at the Institute of Forensic Medicine. Further anatomopathological investigations are awaited to dispel any doubts. The agents of the Flying Squad are investigating the case, coordinated by the prosecutor Paolo Storari.

The find on Friday evening in via Botticelli, in the area Città Studi in Milanin a bin for used clothing from Caritas. The little one, newborn, was wrapped in a sweatshirt still stained with blood and afterbirth. The umbilical cord would have been cut in an artisanal way. Perhaps the birth would have taken place at home and not in a clinic or hospital. According to what he writes Lapresse she may have already been born dead.

They continue the analysis of the images of the video surveillance cameras in the area and investigations in hospitals where the woman may have asked for help after giving birth to identify the person who left the baby. Prosecutor Storari has opened a file for the alleged crime of infanticide. However, the health conditions of her mother are also worrying: she could have given birth in unsafe conditions.

The terrible news of the discovery comes following those of the findings, in recent weeks, of newborns left by their parents in Milan in the “Cradle of Life” of the Milan Polyclinic and the Buzzi Hospital. Two children left in safe conditions who had also sparked a lively debate.