Home » Newborn found in Caritas dumpster: “She was already dead, we are looking for her mother”
Health

Newborn found in Caritas dumpster: “She was already dead, we are looking for her mother”

by admin
Newborn found in Caritas dumpster: “She was already dead, we are looking for her mother”

According to an initial autopsy result on the little girl found dead in a Caritas dumpster in Milan, the baby may have already been lifeless when she was left. The examination was conducted overnight at the Institute of Forensic Medicine. Further anatomopathological investigations are awaited to dispel any doubts. The agents of the Flying Squad are investigating the case, coordinated by the prosecutor Paolo Storari.

The find on Friday evening in via Botticelli, in the area Città Studi in Milanin a bin for used clothing from Caritas. The little one, newborn, was wrapped in a sweatshirt still stained with blood and afterbirth. The umbilical cord would have been cut in an artisanal way. Perhaps the birth would have taken place at home and not in a clinic or hospital. According to what he writes Lapresse she may have already been born dead.

They continue the analysis of the images of the video surveillance cameras in the area and investigations in hospitals where the woman may have asked for help after giving birth to identify the person who left the baby. Prosecutor Storari has opened a file for the alleged crime of infanticide. However, the health conditions of her mother are also worrying: she could have given birth in unsafe conditions.

The terrible news of the discovery comes following those of the findings, in recent weeks, of newborns left by their parents in Milan in the “Cradle of Life” of the Milan Polyclinic and the Buzzi Hospital. Two children left in safe conditions who had also sparked a lively debate.

See also  The best hospital in Sardinia is San Francesco di Nuoro, according to Newsweek

You may also like

10 foods that make you fat but you...

“She was already dead when she was abandoned”

“Killed by another platigrade”

If you have an old phone token you’re...

Do you want to find old Whatsapp messages?...

Kiev, the raid on Sevastopol preparatory to the...

War in Ukraine, the Pope returning from Budapest:...

that’s what it is

Jovanotti, the bike trip offers unedited glimpses of...

Volleyball, Playoffs: Milan shuts down Scandicci, Wednesday the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy