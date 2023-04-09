A few days old baby was left by his mother at the Cradle for Life of the Milan Polyclinic this morning at 11.40. It is a healthy newborn weighing about 2.6 kilos, as they explain from the hospital. The baby’s name is Enea: together with the baby, a letter signed by his mother was also found in the Cradle, where she says that the baby “is super healthy, all the tests done in the hospital are ok”, together with words of great affection.

It is the third child who has been entrusted to the Cradle for Life since it was activated in 2007. The baby is now being looked after by Neonatology specialists at the Mangiagalli Clinic of the Policlinico, where he is following routine checks.

“It is something that few people know – comments Ezio Belleri, general manager of the Milan Polyclinic – but in the hospital you can give birth anonymously, for the safety of mother and child. Furthermore, there are Cradles for Life: ours is located at entrance to the Mangiagalli Clinic and allows you to welcome in total safety a child that his parents unfortunately cannot keep with them.It is a dramatic decision, but the Culla allows you to entrust the child to a facility where immediate care is guaranteed and which preserves absolute anonymity for the parents”.

“Similar occasions underline how the Cradle for Life system is fundamental – concludes Fabio Mosca, director of Neonatology and Neonatal Intensive Care at the Milan Polyclinic – because it allows us to welcome the baby and help the mother in her dramatic choice, in But I also see this event as a defeat on a social level, because somehow we weren’t able to intercept a mother in great difficulty. A mother who, if she thinks about it, we are ready to welcome and assist”.

