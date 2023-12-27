Newly Approved Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Health Education

The Minister council approved this Wednesday the agreement that establishes the official status of certain bachelor’s degrees and their registration in the Registry of Universities, Centers and Degrees, in addition to certain master’s degrees. Among them, there are several that join the university education in health matters and the agreement includes the Medicine degree at Loyola Andalusia University which started its classes in the middle of November, despite the criticism generated among public faculties for the “impossibility” of guaranteeing quality teaching after two months in which the rest of the universities had already started their Medicine courses.

Precisely this newspaper reported, through sources from the Andalusian university itself, that the Medicine degree was already being implemented with an “adapted” calendar, despite having the Andalusian public universities against it. The private center has implemented a series of measures to guarantee teaching quality and the learning of skills. Among the most notable changes, there is an increase in the number of hours of face-to-face teaching daily by up to 50 percent, a schedule of classes and some activities on Saturday mornings, a delay in the end of classes of up to two months, ending these at the end of June, and a reorganization of the exam period, reducing the time dedicated to extraordinary calls.

For his part, the Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities responded to Medical Writing about the ‘irregularities’ that it presents in the opinion of the Association of Public Universities of Andalusia. “The competence to begin teaching an official university degree that has formalized all the necessary procedures is the university itself, based on its university autonomy,” clarified the Ministry headed by Diana Morant.

What other health grades have been approved?

In addition to the degree in Medicine, the University of Loyola incorporates the Nursing degree, which the references of the Council of Ministers include this Wednesday. On the other hand, the University of Nebrija adds the degree in Biomedical Engineering and the International Business University adds the Physiotherapy career. As for the official master’s degrees, the Council of Ministers has given the green light to several with health overtones. The University of Alcalá incorporates the Master’s Degree in Physiotherapy in Women’s Health and Pelvic Health, the European University of Madrid the Master’s Degree in Oncology Nursing, and the International University of La Rioja, Master’s Degree in Psychological Intervention in the Educational Field in addition to the Master in Eating Disorders.

Although it may contain statements, data or notes from health institutions or professionals, the information contained in Medical Writing is edited and prepared by journalists. We recommend the reader that any health-related questions be consulted with a healthcare professional.

