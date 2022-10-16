Found in Algeria, in some previously unexplored underground caves, they can break down gluten and are also able to tolerate the extreme conditions of the digestive system.

Hundreds of meters deep, in some previously unexplored underground caves in Algeria, an international research team has discovered new types of bacteria, closely related to the genus. Bacilluswhich have shown a non-pathogenic character and a series of potential that, according to the scholars, could have a significant impact in solving the problem of gluten intolerance. This disorder, which manifests itself with a series of symptoms (the most common are bloating and abdominal pain, bloating, diarrhea or constipation, headache and fatigue) is triggered after eating foods that contain gluten, which is the main reserve protein of wheat, rye and barley. The new bacteria found in the Algerian caves showed to be able to break down glutentherefore, to degrade the protein responsible for intolerance, as well as being able to withstand the extreme conditions found in our digestive system.

The potential of the new bacteria, described in an article published in the journal Microbiology SpectrumI am “another example of the exciting capabilities of microorganismsCommented Natuschka Lee, a researcher in the Department of Ecology and Environmental Sciences at the Swedish University of Umeå and co-author of the study. “Despite the intense research, so far we have been able to map only a small part of all the microorganisms present on our planet”.

In fact, estimates indicate that terrestrial microbes are more than a trillion (one billion billion) of different species, of which we have identified only a small fraction. This is partly due to the fact that at least 30 percent live deep underground, where humans can not always go, in completely different conditions than those of the surface, for example without sunlight. In the last decade, however, their research has been receiving widespread interest, also in relation to space exploration, as several planets, such as Mars, are particularly rich in underground cavities.

See also Fortnite leaves China (with no major regrets). And that's just the beginning Strain of “super gonorrhea” that is resistant to antibiotics discovered: an Austrian man infected

However, the discovery of new microorganisms in the underground caves of Algeria opens an extraordinary prospect for people with food intolerances. “These new strains and their enzymes may serve as useful candidates for future research in food processing and reducing effect digestion of gluten in intolerant patients – Lee added -. They can break down this compound, which can cause inflammatory reactions in the gut of many people, and are also able to withstand the extreme conditions found in our digestive system”.