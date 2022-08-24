The PlayStation 5 professional controller, which was rumored for more than June, now seems to be a reality. Sony unveiled its new controller “DualSense Edge” earlier at Gamescom’s “Opening Night Live” event.

According to the content published on the PlayStation Blog, the DualSense Edge wireless controller can customize the key stroke and dead zone, adapt to faster input in FPS games, or more precise throttle control in racing games.

DualSense Edge can store multiple sets of setting data and switch between them. At the same time, there is an Fn custom function button, which can quickly switch some functions, such as adjusting the volume, voice and music balance and so on.

In addition, the DualSense Edge has replaceable analog joysticks and rear control groups; the analog joysticks have three choices of low, medium and high, and the rear control groups have two styles of semicircle and wrench. Plus some replaceable buttons, but it looks like it’s going to suck.

Of course, there will also be a dedicated storage box, a Type-C braided cable that can prevent accidental drops, and of course the original functions of DualSense are also available.

At present, it seems that it is really similar to the Xbox Elite wireless controller, but for PS5 players, there is finally a solution to shorten the keystroke.

As a peripheral of the advanced version, the price is not unexpectedly the advanced version, waiting for the follow-up official news update.

The press conference is still in progress, and more news will be updated gradually.