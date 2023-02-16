It has been almost a year since the family of Bruce Willis announced that the famous actor suffered from aphasiaa disease that forced him to retire from the acting world. Now, the same family members have shared unfortunately not positive news about his state of health.

In a statement also released via social media by the daughter Rumerit was made known in fact that the actor has now been diagnosed with a form of dementia. The post (HERE) begins by thanking fans for the support given to Bruce Willis over the course of this year, which is why they feel compelled to tell what is happening to him now:

Since we announced Bruce’s aphasia diagnosis in spring 2022, his condition has progressed and we now have an even more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (also known as FTD). Unfortunately, communication difficulties are just one of the symptoms of the disease Bruce has to deal with. While painful, it’s a relief to finally have an accurate diagnosis.

The statement was also posted on the website Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, an institution that takes care of patients with frontotemporal dementia. According to what is reported by the MDS Manual website, it is a «global cognitive impairmentchronic and usually irreversible». Frontotemporal dementia, continues the medical page relating to the disease, represents up to 10% of dementia cases. Onset is typically earlier than in Alzheimer’s disease and occurs on average between 55 and 65 years of age.

The family statement goes on to admit that the FTD “it is a cruel disease which many of us have never heard of, but it can affect anyone». At the moment, they report, there is no cure for the disease and the family hopes that also thanks to the media attention on Bruce Willis things will change in the years to come:

Bruce has always believed that he can use his voice in the world to help others, to raise awareness of important issues both publicly and privately. We know in our hearts that he – if he could – he would have wanted to respond by bringing global attention and connecting with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many people and their families.

Foto: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Fonte: AFTD

