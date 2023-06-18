News about the war in Ukraine on Sunday 18 June, live. | Putin: “We are open to dialogue with anyone asking for peace”. The counteroffensive advances in the south

06:12 – Kiev: “300 children from Berdiansk deported to Russia”

The occupying forces of Moscow brought almost 300 children from the Ukrainian district of Berdiansk to the Russian Chuvash republic: the exiled mayor of occupied Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, said on Telegram. ‘They are sending the children 1,600 kilometers from home deep into Russia and are going to hold them hostages,’ wrote Fedorov quoted by the Ukrainian media.

05:11 am – Kremlin: Â«Goal of demilitarization of Ukraine achievedÂ»

The press secretary of the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, said that Russia’s goal of ‘demilitarizing’ Ukraine has largely been achieved. Speaking to Russian media, Peskov said that Ukraine was “highly militarized” at the beginning of the war while now using “less and less of its own weapons” relying more and more on those supplied by the West.

05:00 – Putin: Â«Open to dialogue with anyone who asks for peaceÂ»

Russia “is open to dialogue with anyone asking for peace”. The president said so Vladimir Putin meeting in St. Petersburg with a delegation of African heads of state who presented him with a plan to start mediation on Ukraine. The agency reports Interfax.

04:22 – In London from 60 countries for the conference on reconstruction

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will invite investors and businesses to match Ukraine's "courage on the battlefield" with support for getting the country back on its feet. Sunak will use the International conference for the recovery of Ukraine 2023 to urge the private sector to make the war-torn nation 'financially stronger' and 'technologically advanced,' the prime minister's office said. More than 1,000 foreign officials from 61 countries, along with global business leaders and investors, will join Sunak in London on Wednesday. The two-day summit, jointly hosted by the UK and Ukraine, aims to unlock the potential of the private sector to help rebuild Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will attend virtually and both European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken are expected to address the opening session. ‘Ukraine’s courage on the battlefield must be matched by the vision of the private sector to help the country rebuild and recover. Time and time again, Ukraine has demonstrated its ability to rapidly harness innovation and creativity, and I know its recovery will be no different,’ said Sunak.

03.55 am – Putin: “It is our right to recognize the newly annexed regions”

Based on the UN charter, the Russian Federation has the right to recognize the new regions and then to protect them”. The Kremlin leader said, Vladimir Putin, during the meeting with the African delegation in St. Petersburg. He brings it back Ria Novosti. According to Putin, the logic of Russia’s actions in relation to the development of the situation in Ukraine “is impeccable from the point of view of international law and the UN Charter”. â€œIt was the Kiev regime that unleashed this war in 2014. In accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, we had the right to assist them, referring to the self-defense clause. This logic is beyond reproach from the point of view of international law and the Charter of the United Nations,’ he argued.

03.15 am – The military point | NATO opens a center for the safety of submarine infrastructures

(by Andrea Marinelli and Guido Olimpio) The threat evolves, the strategists explain: it changes, it adapts. The threat is that on the "bottom" of the sea. For this the Nato approved the creation of a "centre" to ensure the safety of underwater infrastructure. The new base is in Northwood, Great Britain, and will be part of the Alliance system with extended jurisdiction: the Atlantic, the North Sea, the Baltic, the Mediterranean and the extreme tip, the Black Sea. The apparatus will have to watch over cables of communication, pipelines, energy networks, an immense network that develops under the sea surface for thousands of kilometres.

02.45 am – Ramaphosa to Putin: “It’s time to end the war”

“The time has come to start negotiations and end the war”: said the South African president Cyril Ramaphosa to the Russian Vladimir Putin, according to reports from the agency Interfax.

02:10 am – What peace plans is Moscow talking about? And could they really “work”? The proposals of China, Brazil, Arabia and Africa

(by Michele Farina) Â«There are ideas in the peace plans of several countries for Ukraine that could workÂ»: word of Maria Zakharova47, by eight Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswomen, the same one who nine days before the Russian invasion sarcastically accused the West of spreading lies about the imminent attack on Ukraine: “Let us know the dates and plans,” said Zakharova , raised in Beijing where her father was a Soviet diplomat — that’s how I plan my holidays».

01:00 am – Biden: «Kiev in NATO? It must meet the same standards»

Ukraine must meet the same standards as other nations to be part of NATO: the US president said Joe Biden to reporters. When asked if it will make Ukraine’s accession to NATO easier, Biden answered with a resounding “no”. Specifying: «No. Because they have to meet the same standards. So we’re not going to make it easy. We have done a great deal to ensure that there can be ‘military coordination capabilities’.

00:37 – Zelensky: Â«Every site taken over from the Russians consolidates the victoryÂ»