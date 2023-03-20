Calling all Star Wars fans!

Disney has been keeping us pretty busy lately with the soft opening of TRON in Disney World, a brand new restaurant opening, and the reopening of Toontown in Disneyland! Now, we have even more Disney news that will be sure to make you feel out of this world.

Disney just announced that Hyperspace Mountain will be returning to Disneyland for a limited time! Star Wars fans will be excited to see this layover returning to Space Mountain just in time for the May the 4th Star Wars Celebrations.

Guests will be able to see iconic ships from the Star Wars movies soar over their heads as they journey through Hyperspace Mountain! The overlay includes TIE Fighters, X-Wings, and maybe even a Star Destroyer, too.

The layover will be in Disneyland from May 1 through June 4, 2023. For more Star Wars celebrations this year, Disney also teased that guests” will be able to touch down in a faraway galaxy filled with epic encounters, exciting flavors and more.”

