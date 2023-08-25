NEWS: FULL Menu Released for Tiana’s Palace Restaurant

Princess Tiana has gained a lot of attention over the past few years.

Tiana’s Palace concept art ©Disney

From Tiana’s Bayou Adventure to Eudora’s Chic Boutique, this New Orleans gal is making her mark in the parks. Probably the most appropriate new addition will be Tiana’s Palacea dining location inspired by the restaurant of the very same name from Princess and the Frog!

Disney confirmed during the 2022 D23 Expo that Tiana’s Palace was in the works, promising a “mouthwatering menu, exceptional entertainment, and warmhearted hospitality.” Just this past January we learned that the French Market Restaurant in New Orleans Square would be re-themed for the new spot and that the quick service restaurant would open on September 7th, 2023. While we won’t be able to get the full experience until then, we now know what dishes will be available because Disney just released the full menu!

Tiana’s Palace sign is up!

Let’s take a look at the eats. First up, there are a few different gumbo options at the restaurant.

7 Greens Gumbo made with white beans, okra, yams, sweet potatoes, and heirloom rice (plant-based)

7 Greens Gumbo (plant-based) (Tiana's Palace at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif.) – white beans, okra, yams, sweet potatoes and heirloom rice.

7 Greens Gumbo with Chicken & Andouille Sausage

7 Greens Gumbo with Chicken & Andouille Sausage (Tiana's Palace at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif.) – white beans, okra, yams, sweet potatoes and heirloom rice.

House Gumbo made with braised chicken, andouille sausage, and heirloom rice

House Gumbo (Tiana's Palace at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif.) – braised chicken, andouille sausage and heirloom rice.

There are some dishes with a bit of spice including the Cajun Spiced Half Chicken which is brushed with house-made chicory BBQ sauce and served with backed macaroni and cheese and coleslaw.

Cajun Spiced Half Chicken (Tiana's Palace at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif.) – brushed with BBQ sauce served with baked macaroni and cheese & coleslaw.

If you’re looking for a handheld option, check out the Muffuletta Sandwich with mortadella, salami, rosemary ham, cheddar, provolone, and house-

made olive relish on toasted New Orleans sesame seed bread.

Muffuletta Sandwich (Tiana's Palace at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif.) – mortadella, salami, rosemary ham, cheddar, provolone and house-made olive relish on toasted New Orleans sesame seed bread, served with red beans & rice and house-made pickles.

The Beef Po-boy Sandwich is made with slow-cooked beef perfectly coated with gravy and fully dressed with shredded lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on a toasted New Orleans French bread. Both sandwiches come with red beans and rice and house-made pickles.

Beef Po'boy Sandwich (Tiana's Palace at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif.) – slow-cooked beef in gravy dressed with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayonnaise on a toasted New Orleans French bread, served with red beans & rice and house-made pickles.

The Gulf Shrimp and Grits is sure to be another popular menu item. The shrimp is grilled and tossed in Creole sauce and is paired with cheesy grits.

Gulf Shrimp and Grits (Tiana's Palace at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif.) – simmered in creole sauce with cheesy grits.

As far as side dishes go, you can grab Buttermilk Cornbread, Baked Macaroni and Cheese, Red Beans and Heirloom Rice, Coleslaw, Cheesy Grits, and plant-based Heirloom Rice.

Onto the kid meals! First up is the Roasted Chicken Drumstick with sweet BBQ sauce and heirloom rice.

Roasted Chicken Drumstick (Tiana's Palace at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif.) – with sweet BBQ sauce and heirloom rice served with a Cuties® Mandarin orange and applesauce with choice of DASANI® water or small lowfat milk.

The sandwich option on this menu is the Toasted Ham & Cheese Sandwich which is made with ham and provolone.

Toasted Ham & Cheese Sandwich (Tiana's Palace at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif.) – savory ham and provolone served with Cuties® Mandarin orange and applesauce with choice of small DASANI® water or small low-fat milk.

Finally, kids can also get Baked Macaroni and Cheese. Each of these meals comes with a Cuties Mandarin Orange and applesauce with a choice of water or a small milk.

Baked Macaroni and Cheese (Tiana's Palace at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif.) – served with Cuties® Mandarin orange and applesauce with choice of small DASANI® water or small low-fat milk.

It’s the moment you’ve all been waiting for…the beignets!! It truly would not be Tiana’s Palace without these, right? The beignets here have a lemon ice box pie filling topped with a lemon glaze.

House-filled Beignet (Tiana's Palace at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif.) – featuring lemon ice box pie filling topped with lemon glaze.

There is also a specialty drink here — Joffrey’s Coffee Chicory Cold Brew topped with Sweet Cream.

Joffrey's Coffee® Chicory Cold Brew (Tiana's Palace at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif.) – topped with sweet cream.

You can walk away from Tiana’s Palace with a souvenir as well! Check out the Ray Firefly Glow Cube which is available with a limit of 10 per person.

It’s Ray!

The restaurant also has a super unique souvenir option with the Lily Pad and Lotus Cup Ceramic Set. This purchase also comes with a House-filled Beignet.

Lily Pad and Lotus Cup

But what about Mickey beignets? Disney confirmed that the Mint Julep Bar will not be changing and Mickey beignets are here to stay. Whew!

We’ll continue to keep an eye out for more details on the new restaurant and bring you a first look inside, so be sure to stay tuned to AllEars for more!

Will you be dining at Tiana’s Palace? Which dish are you most excited to try? Comment below!

Disclosure: We were invited by Disneyland to attend a media event for Tiana’s Palace. This did not affect our reporting of the event — our opinions are our own.

