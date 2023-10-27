Home » NEWS: Opening DATE Announced for Disney’s Reimagined Adventureland Treehouse
NEWS: Opening DATE Announced for Disney's Reimagined Adventureland Treehouse

NEWS: Opening DATE Announced for Disney's Reimagined Adventureland Treehouse

Ready for an adventure?

Adventureland at night

This adventure has been years in the making, but it’s almost time to experience the reimagined Adventureland Treehouse at Disneyland! Previously Tarzan Treehouse, this attraction has been rethemed with details from Swiss Family Robinson and now it has an opening date!

After closing all the way back in September 2021, the Adventureland Treehouse will open to guests on November 10th, 2023.

Treehouse

Disney has said this reimagining captures “the spirit of the original treehouse that Walt Disney and his Imagineers built in 1962.”

Closer Look

There will be so many details to find when you visit the mother’s music den, the father’s art studio, the young sons’ nature room, and the teenage daughter’s astronomer’s loft.

Inside Disneyland, you can see the construction on this project and recently we saw tons of scaffolding come down. We can’t wait to see the finished product!

©Disney

Stay tuned to AllEars for more news.

What do you think of the newly reimagined attraction? Do you plan to visit when it opens? Let us know in the comments!

