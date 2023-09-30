NEWS: Opening Timeline Revealed for Disney’s Adventureland Treehouse

While we’ve seen many exciting things come to Disneyland lately including Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway and Tiana’s Palace, there has been one thing missing… .

Sleeping Beauty Castle

That’s the Adventureland Treehouse! Tarzan’s Treehouse closed nearly two years ago to make way for the reimagining but now, we’ve got an exciting update!

Disney just announced that the Adventureland Treehouse is set to open this fall! The attraction is inspired by Swiss Family Robinson and Disney says it is “capturing the spirit of the original treehouse that Walt Disney and his Imagineers built in 1962.”

©Disney

We’ve been watching the construction on this project and recently we saw tons of scaffolding come down. This reimagining has been a long time coming, so we’re excited to see the finished product!

Construction

In the Treehouse, you’ll be able to visit the mother’s music den, the father’s art studio, the young sons’ nature room, and the teenage daughter’s astronomer’s loft.

©Disney

Earlier this year, hours were showing on the Disneyland calendar for February 11th, but that was later removed and we hadn’t heard from Disney about its opening since.

Closer Look

This will be a fun attraction for people who love details and want to take a break from rides with a walkthrough. We’ll update you again when an official opening date as soon as Disney announces it — stay tuned to AllEars!

18 NEW Snacks Coming to Disneyland SOON

Are you excited to experience the new Adventureland Treehouse? Let us know in the comments!

Post a Comment

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

