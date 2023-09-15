Home » NEWS: Space Mountain to Have Lengthy CLOSURE in Disneyland
NEWS: Space Mountain to Have Lengthy CLOSURE in Disneyland

NEWS: Space Mountain to Have Lengthy CLOSURE in Disneyland

Disneyland is an exciting place to be!

Disneyland

Not only can you experience the reimagined Toontown with the new Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction, but the 100th anniversary celebrations have been happening as well! If you have an upcoming trip to the Happiest Place on Earth, we’ve got an update to share with you.

Space Mountainlocated over in Tomorrowland, is one of the most popular rides in the entire park. However, it will soon be closing for refurbishment.

Disneyland’s Space Mountain

As we previously knew, on September 18th, Space Mountain will be closed. However, now we know how long this refurb will last — the coaster will reopen on October 26th! That means we’ll be without this iconic ride for over a month.

Space Mountain in Disneyland

If you still want to get your thrill fix at Disneyland, you can check out Matterhorn, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, or Indiana Jones Adventure. They aren’t the same as Space Mountain, but they still give you that adrenaline rush!

Disneyland Space Mountain

Stay tuned to AllEars for more Disneyland updates — in the meantime check out our latest Disneyland video below!

18 NEW Snacks Coming to Disneyland

Is Space Mountain a must-do for you at Disneyland? Let us know in the comments!

See also  [Hot talk from fans]PlayStation Plus in Hong Kong, the world's first, debuts today- Hong Kong Economic Times- Instant News Channel- Technology- Hong Kong Economic Times- Instant News

