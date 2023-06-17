Home » NEWS: Two Disney Rides Announce Temporary CLOSURE
NEWS: Two Disney Rides Announce Temporary CLOSURE

NEWS: Two Disney Rides Announce Temporary CLOSURE

Ride closures are never fun when they fall in line with your vacation.

Pixar Pier at night 2022

Sometimes ride closures happen unexpectedly for a few hours during the day, but others are planned in advance for longer refurbishments. Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster recently reopened in Disney World after a long closure, but now it seems two Disneyland rides are closing down later this summer for some TLC.

It’s just been announced that two rides over in Disney California Adventure Park will close later this summer for refurbishments.

Woody and Jessie in Disney California Adventure

Toy Story Midway Mania! will close on July 17th for refurbishment. The calendar currently does not show a reopening date.

Midway Mania

Soarin’ Around The World will close on July 5th and open 10 days later on July 15th.

Soarin’

Both of these rides join the list of multiple other ride closures announced for Disneyland Resort this year. With that being said, if you’re planning a trip to any Disney park and have a few specific rides you want to hit, be sure to check the refurbishment calendar on Disney’s website to make sure it’s not planned to be closed for maintenance, and stay tuned to AllEars for all the latest news.

Everything that’s been confirmed for Disneyland’s 2023 holiday season is right here!

What’s your favorite ride in Disney California Adventure? Tell us below!

See also  Sleeping well lengthens life, studying leaves you speechless

