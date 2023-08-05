Newspaper against weeds in joints: Get rid of weed plants permanently

Keeping paved patios, garden paths and beds weed-free can be a daunting task. Luckily, a trick comes to the rescue – newspaper against weeds. We explain how to use the paper correctly and permanently remove the wild plants.

Use newspaper correctly against weeds: How to permanently remove wild plants

If you have ever had a paved area outdoors, then you are certainly familiar with the problem: wild plants. June is when most weed species are in season. If the weather is good, Giersch and Co. will be in full swing again at the end of the summer. For the garden owner, this means stress and a lot of effort. Because between the joints, the use of commercially available weed killers is strictly prohibited.

Weed control can also prove to be a real challenge in flower or vegetable beds, especially when the wild plants are growing right next to the bedding plants. Then you just have to get creative and find a simple and effective solution to the problem.

Newspaper offers such a solution. Nowadays the printing inks are harmless, are dissolved in water and are free of heavy metals. Therefore, using newspaper as a unique weed barrier is not only effective but also environmentally friendly. In addition, it offers another decisive advantage: this method is not tedious, expensive or time-consuming. And most importantly – it works.

Newspaper against wild plants between paving stones

But why does the trick work so well? Most weed species are light germs. This means her seeds need direct sunlight to germinate. The growth of the young plants is also inhibited when there is little or no sunlight. As a result, plants that are already rooted cannot develop further. They form neither leaves, flowers nor seeds.

At the same time, the newspaper is gradually decomposed and does not have to be removed by hand.

Control weeds in the bed

On small areas, such as a compact flower bed and a raised bed, you can easily use the trick. In principle, the use of newspaper in the kitchen garden is also harmless, since the colors are not harmful to health and really only small amounts of it end up in the soil. However, one should not overdo it – laying a small vegetable patch with it is ok, but a large kitchen garden is not.

In this case, too, the application is very simple. You wet the paper and spread it out. Depending on the space in the garden, you can use from 2 to 4 layers. Basically, the shadier the location, the more layers of newspaper. Try to cover the ground with the paper without spreading it directly onto the plant roots. Incidentally, you can also plant plants, but you should first remove the newspaper directly around the new plants.

Newspaper against weeds: instructions

This is how the trick works:

1. Clean the area – simply pull out the weeds or cut them down to the ground.

2. Take newspaper, soak it and stuff it in the joints or use it to overlap the bed.

3. Fill mulch into the joints or sprinkle over the paper in the bed. The newspaper should be completely covered with it.

4. Then it’s time to water the bed regularly and wait. After 10 to 16 weeks, the wild plants will die and no longer grow. You will then have a weed-free bed for the next year.

The trick is particularly effective if you have weakened the wild plants first. For example, if you have already watered them with hot water several times. However, it is of little use if you have blocked the joints with newspaper immediately after cleaning with vinegar. Never spray the plants with weed killer first and then spread out newspaper.

