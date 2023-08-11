NEWSSTAND CDS / Arnautovic has chosen: he wants Inter. Bologna ask for 20 million – fcinter1908

0
NEWSSTAND CDS / Arnautovic has chosen: he wants Inter. Bologna are asking for 20 million fcinter 1908Inter, Arnautovic out of the blocks: he has become the first choice Fantasy football ®Inter are still looking for their nine. And the rumors about Arnautovic seem absurd to me The InteristSky – Inter, Balogun moves away. A finish in defense will depend on the attacker fcinter 1908GdS – Arna on the rise, shock request from Bologna: today Inter knocks on Porto for Taremi. Balogun,… Fcinternews.itSee full coverage on Google News