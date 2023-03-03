news-txt”>

The A. Gemelli Irccs University Hospital is confirmed for the third consecutive year as “the best hospital in Italy”, according to the ranking drawn up by the American magazine Newsweek in collaboration with Statista Inc.

published today. Furthermore, in the “world” ranking, Gemelli, which takes care of over a fifth of the health needs of the citizens of Lazio, ranks 38th overall in the restricted circle of the best international hospitals. There are only 5 Italian hospitals in the world top 100 and 13 in the top 250 according to the ranking drawn up by a board of international experts. More than 2,300 hospitals from 28 countries were surveyed in the 2023 edition of the World‘s best hospitals. “We are very happy to still be at the top of national hospital structures” – declares the President of the Carlo Fratta Pasini Polyclinic Foundation. The current situation offers extraordinary growth prospects in both clinical and research activities”, but also indicates pitfalls due to the increase in costs and the limits and constraints on access to public funds by an institution of a non- profit, with a mission to all those in need of care and a Christian approach to sick people, continues.

“The achievement of results of this level on an international scale cannot be combined with regulation and reimbursement systems that align healthcare facilities for highly complex acute cases with those involved in the treatment of cases of medium-low complexity, sometimes however distinguished, the latter by choices aimed at favoring specific specialist areas for greater convenience – affirms the Director General of the Marco Elefanti Foundation – It is urgently necessary – considers Dg Elefanti – the introduction of a dedicated and specific financing and evaluation system, which goes beyond the size and aims to create the conditions for the creation of a network of qualified structures of national interest”.