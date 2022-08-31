How to give a voice to young people? How to ensure that their questions, their hopes, their fears, their opinions are heard by the political leaders? In short, should they become part of the electoral campaign? We try Italian Tech, the content hub of the GEDI group, promoting a daily podcast: “Next Gen: new voices to vote”.

When? Starting from September 5th. Each day a theme will be assigned on which young people will be invited to express themselves by sending a vowel to a WhatsApp number. This: 348 2319027. A vowel of 30 seconds preceded by name and surname (the latter is recommended, not necessary) with a question or opinion. The most interesting will become a daily podcast that the Repubblica site will publish; will be then Metropolisthe daily talk show of Gerardo Greco, to make the politicians who are guests of the program listen to “the voices of young people”.

The partners – and promoters – of the podcast are three deeply rooted online communities: “20e30”an initiative, created at the beginning of the election campaign on Instagram “to encourage and facilitate the GenZ and the Millennials to dialogue with politics” and which has had widespread public support among the parties in the last three weeks; “Visionary”, a movement founded in 2017 and now active in 12 regions with more than 200 activists “who speak out, denounce and propose to make this a country where everyone can have freedom, tools and opportunities for growth and a future, not just the lucky ones” ( at the time the campaign to allocate more than 1 percent of the NRP to young people had a lot of resonance); And “Radioimmaginaria“,” the radio of adolescents “, for ten years a network directed and led by children” ready to transmit and receive the signals of the world to come “.

It starts on September 5th but the first theme is somewhat obligatory: the reasons for voting and abstention. It is a question of answering the question: why will you vote or not vote?

Name, surname and thirty seconds of voice message to 348 2319027. It’s time to make the voices of Next Gen heard. From now on.