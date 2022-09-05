He leaves on September 5th “Next Gen: new voices to vote”il podcast which aims to bring opinions into the electoral campaign e the questions of young people.

Launched by Italian Techthe content hub of the GEDI group, following an investigation by SWG on people between 18 and 24 years old, the podcast is made in collaboration with three very active communities on social networks and in different cities: Radioimmaginaria, 20e30 e Visionary.

To participate it is sufficient to send a voice message of about 30 seconds to each day whatsapp number 348 2319027 answering the indicated topic with a question or opinion (possibly indicating name, surname and age).

We start with today with the theme of vote andabstention.

Given the large number of messages already received on the subject, the second episode will give a voice to the many out-of-office who will not be able to participate in the vote (You can still send messages on this subject until 4pm today).









Tuesday 6 Septemberalways until 4 pm, you can send us messages on the topic “right and left“: Do they still exist as categories or are they outdated? and in the first case, what differentiates them?

Wednesday 7 let’s talk rights Lgbtqthe acronym used to refer to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people.

Thursday 8 we dedicate it to work, to citizenship income and to minimum salary. In the end Friday 9as has been happening all over the world for some years now, let’s talk about environment and climate change.

The most interesting questions and opinions will be conveyed in the course of Metropolis, Gerardo Greco’s daily talk show on politics. While the complete podcast, with all the interventions, will be available on the websites of all the Gedi newspapers and on the One Podcast platform.