A source shared with foreign media 9to5Google new information about the next generation of Nest Wifi series products, including support for Wi-Fi 6, and may even gain the connectivity advantages of Wi-Fi 6E in the future, and return to the design features of Google Wifi.

<img src="https://www5.technews.tw/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=59&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a4b3f35b" border="0" alt=""/>

Google Wifi debuted in 2016, providing fast and stable network connections for families; in 2019, the product line expanded to the Nest Wifi series, which currently includes Nest Wifi router and Nest Wifi point. The difference is that the Nest Wifi series also adds speakers and supports Google Assistant.

Both Google Wifi and Nest Wifi use mesh network Wi-Fi systems. The mesh network is connected by a whole group of devices and operates as a single Wi-Fi network. These Wi-Fi sources are called “access points”; as long as the access points are within coverage, they can communicate with each other wirelessly without the need for a router or network switch; if the home space is large , you can add more access points and expand the coverage. Since Google Wifi and Nest Wifi broadcast from every access point in the house, the coverage is wider and the connection is more stable.

▲ Google Wifi. (Source: Science and Technology News)

According to sources, the next-generation Nest Wifi will return to the same design as the original Google Wifi, and users can choose one or two or three sets of Nest Wifi according to their own needs. Whether the product has speakers and Google Assistant.

Since the old Nest Wifi was launched shortly before Wi-Fi 6 was officially launched, it did not support this standard. Now that Wi-Fi 6 is becoming mainstream, the old Nest Wifi is outdated by comparison. At the same time, the Pixel 6 series is the first Pixel phone to support Wi-Fi 6, while Apple’s iPhone 11 series supports Wi-Fi 6 when it launched in 2019. So the source said that Nest Wifi new products will support Wi-Fi 6, and may even further gain the connectivity advantages of Wi-Fi 6E in the future.

In addition, Google’s future Mesh routers may have a variety of colors, such as the Nest Wifi in the past and other Google hardware products.

(Source of the first image: Google Store)