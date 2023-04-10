A newborn, during the morning of Easterwas left in the Cradle for life of the Polyclinic of Milan. The baby is called Aeneas, is a few days old and weighs about 2.6 kg. The doctors who welcomed him explained that he is in good health.





Mother’s letter

A letter was found next to the child. “Hello, my name is Aeneas. I was born in the hospital because my mother wanted to be sure that everything was ok and to be together as much as possible ”, she reads, as if it were the baby who was speaking (of course the note was written by her mother).





Aeneas is currently being cared for by the Neonatology specialists at the clinic Mangiagalli of the Polyclinic. More details have come from the hospital about the letter left by the mother next to the child.





“She talks about cuddling, she says she loves him very much, but she can’t take care of him. She also says that the baby is super healthy and that all the tests done in the hospital are ok ”. The general director of the Milan Polyclinic, Ezio Belleri, explained the situation in Enea’s case.

The precious role of cradles for life

“This is something that few know – continued Belleri -, but in the hospital you can give birth anonymously, for the safety of mother and child. Furthermore, there are Cradles for Life: ours is located at the entrance to the Mangiagalli Clinic and allows you to welcome in total safety a child whose parents unfortunately cannot keep them with them”.

“It is a dramatic decision, but the Culla allows the baby to be entrusted to a structure where immediate care is guaranteed and which preserves absolute anonymity for the parents”, concluded Belleri.





Aeneas has already found a family

Aeneas has already found a family. “The court – they always let the Polyclinic know – will entrust the child to a family that had already made itself available and had been assessed as suitable for welcoming an abandoned child”.

This is the third child entrusted to the Cradle for Life: active since 2007, in a room outside the Mangiagalli Clinic, it guarantees those who make the decision to abandon their child to do so anonymously and to ensure immediate care for the newborn.



