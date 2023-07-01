NEXT WEEK, from Thursday 6 July there will be a MAJOR TURN; updates

Weather forecast for next week

All confirmed: from next week an important change awaits us on the weather front from Thursday 6 July. The cause? Important movements of the great atmospheric figures.

But let’s go in order. Between Monday 3 and Wednesday 5 July we still expect a certain instability: translated, this means that after a sunny morning, during the afternoon hours the risk of downpours will probably increase. We are talking about the classic “heat storms” whose trigger is linked to the convective motions that distinguish this period between the afternoon and evening: that is, hot and humid air that rises and cools, condensing into majestic towering clouds. In practice, daytime heating allows the ascent of “hot air bubbles” (defined as thermal in technical terms) which, if they find the right conditions (cooler layers of the atmosphere at high altitudes), manage to give life to those cumulus clouds which then they generate the storm.

Given the type of configuration, the areas most at risk will be the Alps and the Apennines, however we do not exclude that some thunderstorm cells, with greater force, may encroach on the nearby plains and coasts, thus giving rise to downpours, in some cases accompanied by hail ; for confirmations and also for the exact location of the precipitation, it will obviously be necessary to wait a little longer, since these are events that are difficult to predict with precision well in advance.

Next, here comes the major breakthrough we were telling you about. Precisely towards the end of next week, probably from Thursday 6 July, the chances of a mighty advance of the African anticyclone increase, which from within the Sahara Desert could spread over the Mediterranean basin.

The map below, just updated, highlights the vastness of this immense atmospheric figure ready to invade Italy and kick off the second scorching heat wave of this Summer 2023. African anticyclone reinforcing towards Italy towards the end of next weekGiven the sub-tropical origin of the air masses, in addition to the lots of sun, we expect a strong surge in thermal values ​​with peaks that could even exceed 40°C especially in the South and on the two Major Islands. The first heat will make the heat even more unbearable: the gradually hotter currents within the anticyclone will be loaded with high humidity levels on the long journey on the Mediterranean Sea from the Sahara to Italy; this condition, we recall, of physical discomfort.