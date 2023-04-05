The African anticyclone returns to Italy

Next week, let’s say Easter Monday right away, a real twist awaits us! The latest updates have substantially confirmed the trend that had already emerged yesterday, which would see the return of a particular atmospheric figure.

If for all the Easter holidays we will probably have to deal with a rather dynamic weather (and not too hot to tell the truth, even if the temperatures will tend to rise) from A distortion of the European meteorological picture is expected on Tuesday 11 April.

The main actor of this breakthrough will be the notorious African anticyclone which, from within the Sahara desert, will stretch towards Europe and the Mediterranean Sea, just as usually happens in summer.

Look at the map below: you can clearly see the advance of high pressure and the intrinsic characteristics of the air mass in question: it is currents warm of subtropical matrix that will provoke, in addition to a decisive one atmospheric stabilitycharacterized by lots of sun, even a significant increase in temperatures. African anticyclone reinforcing Italy after Easter and Easter Monday Il heat it will be felt more on the Tyrrhenian side and in the North West, with widespread values above 22-24°C during the afternoon hours, as we can see from the map below (colour orange/red); said in simple words we will be quickly catapulted from late winter conditions to days with an almost summer flavor. Much will then depend on how the anticyclone is positioned, for the details it will therefore be necessary to wait for the next updates. Having said that, a decidedly sunnier and milder climatic phase seems to be opening up compared to this troubled beginning of the month. Maximum temperatures expected for Tuesday 11 April

Will this new phase last? The anticyclonic shield would not appear to be granite as it usually happens in the summer, so much so that from mid-month onwards cooler and unstable currents could threaten it again, probably managing to breach it, with the risk of temporal which, if everything were confirmed, would rise starting from the northern regions.

All that remains is to follow the evolution of this interesting and eventful spring phase step by step.