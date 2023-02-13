news-txt”>

(ANSA) – WASHINGTON, FEBRUARY 12 – The 57th Super Bowl goes to the Kansas City Chiefs, who beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 after an exciting game and tied until 11 seconds left, when a set kick ensured the victory to the team of Patrick Mahomes, the first African-American quarterback to win in this position and to win the American football final twice.



Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Jalen Hurts shattered the Super Bowl record for most yards rushing by a player in his position: 65, to 64 by Steve McNair, who held the record for 23 years.



Rihanna is pregnant: the Diamonds singer invaded the Super Bowl with an explosive performance at the end of which her representatives confirmed her evident second pregnancy to the media. Rihanna’s ‘first tummy’ was on display in Vogue. This time, in view of the 13-minute half time, in a red-on-red Loewe tracksuit with an Alaïa quilt and Pieter Mulier gloves, the singer said that having become the mother of a now nine-month-old baby had encouraged her to return to the stage. “When you become a mother – she explained – there is something that happens inside you, a moment in which you think you can conquer the world. And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages, so on the one hand it scares you , but on the other it is the greatest challenge of all: and it is important that my son sees it”. (HANDLE).

