In Lugano, the video of the shareholders of New Financial Technology published last week was already running on the mobile phones of cryptocurrency experts even before the first fears emerged that the company could be an empty box. Smiley faces, ironic comments accompanied him. Nobody wanted to fully believe that that video was about a real society, made up of real and active people in the field of cryptocurrencies, who arrived in Lugano to introduce themselves to the big names in local finance.

Since July, New Financial Technology has stopped paying Italian investors, about 6 thousand according to consumer associations, 10% of the monthly coupon promised by contract, guaranteed by a cryptocurrency arbitrage system made with proprietary algorithms. Today, many of the investors fear they have been scammed. The company, through the only director still traceable contacted by our newspaper, has promised to repay everything within a few months. The other two, Mauro Rizzato55 years old, e Christian Visentin45, would be in Dubai, it is feared with the approximately 100 million investments obtained in Italy.

Cryptocurrencies Nft case of Silea, a video of the partners appears: Rolex and offices in Dubai to convince customers by Arcangelo Rociola 13 August 2022



The Swiss mission of New Financial Technology

Lugano is a bit like the European capital of Bitcoin. There are many companies working there, experts, analysis and consulting companies. And it is there that the NFT wanted to be accredited among institutional investors to attempt the definitive leap: to move from small Italian investors to Swiss investment funds. “I don’t know if anyone has given them any money, there are currently no complaints. But I know that I have personally saved at least 5 million euros ”. Michele Ficara Manganelli is from Milan, but in Lugano he has chosen to work in the world of cryptocurrencies. There he founded the Blockchain Swiss Consortium, Ticino aggregator of companies? active in the cryptocurrency sector and institutional partners. “I know they were asking institutional funds of $ 125,000 and up to invest in their token. I also know that they beat them to the carpet, they could have shot all or almost all of them ”.

From there the first reports began to arrive, the first doubts. Many began to feed on it, but in their favor there was a certification made by a very accredited company in Lugano, Bcademy, based in Pordenone but very active in Italian-speaking Switzerland. “Bcademy provided them with a technical report”, explains Ficara Manganelli, “and this was considered attentive, authoritative by various investors”. But no one, it seems, has finally decided to invest with the system proposed by New Financial Technology.

The case New Financial Technology case, the CEO speaks: “The money? I don’t know where I am, but I reject the accusations” by Arcangelo Rociola 11 August 2022



Doubts about the New Financial Technology project

“Several investors have approached us. We have seen the cards. On paper, for heaven’s sake, everything was beautiful. But beyond it was not clear what there was. We couldn’t suggest that any investor put money into that project. They are the first to risk if something goes wrong. A wrong investment is enough to blow the bank and make a fund lose millions of euros and customers ”, adds Ficara Manganelli.

Lugano would have given the NFT a different caliber. A success in Lugano could have led to a European success, opening up to the world of finance, high finance. It was not so. At the moment there is no news of the founders, Mauro Rizzato and Christian Visentin. While the local newspapers of Treviso and its surroundings continue to report complaints from consumer associations.