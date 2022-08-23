What is NFT lending?
NFT lending also has a death spiral?
BendDAO Lending Mechanism
The protagonist this time is the well-known BendDAO. Simply put, its mechanism is:
- People who want to borrow money throw NFTs into BendDAO’s pool as collateral
- Loan ETH of “30%~40% of the floor price of the project at the time” (these ETHs come from people who want to lend to earn interest)
- The interest rate is about 15%~25%
But the price of NFT is floating. If the price of NFT goes to zero, won’t it become a worthless collateral? Therefore, BendDAO has designed a “health index” to calculate the index at any time. If it is lower than 1, it will automatically start the 48-hour liquidation process and auction the NFT. Anyone can buy NFTs that have entered the liquidation auction process.
Bear market NFT prices dropLead to serial liquidations, triggering a death spiral crisis
Previous articles have emphasized that NFT lending is not recommended for novice users, please evaluate carefully. As a result, it has only been more than a month, and in the past few days, it has been reported that a large number of blue-chip NFTs (the borrower’s collateral) on BendDAO will be liquidated due to the recent bear market price drop.
Since the transaction price of the liquidation auction can be lower than the floor price at that time, the floor price is lowered a little more every time it is liquidated, which in turn triggers more NFTs to enter the liquidation process. The situation seems to be about to turn into an unsolvable death spiral.
The spiral suddenly pauses (but it’s not a good thing)
But the embarrassing thing is that despite the large number of blue-chip NFTs being auctioned at a special price, no one wants to be the liquidator (buy it).
In view of the current sluggish NFT market conditions, the market expects that the price will only get lower and lower, and because BendDAO’s bidding mechanism is not good for liquidators in this situation (there is a minimum price limit and ETH needs to be locked for a period of time after bidding), causing everyone to worry It started to lose money as soon as the bid was made, so there were no bids for a long time. Without bids, below-the-floor deals won’t always happen, so at least a little bit of stopping the downward spiral in BendDAO (but still not stopping the overall market from affecting floor prices).
Is it a blue chip crash or an entry signal?
Although some people continue to believe that NFTs will fall all the way, there are also voices of “taking the opportunity to buy blue chips at special prices”. Although I am optimistic about NFT collection and application for a long time, I still recommend to observe the market direction before taking action in the short term, at least after this series of firework shows of NFT lending agreements, and then talk about XD. As the old saying goes, DYOR, please evaluate carefully if you have any investment behavior.