Great proof of compactness of Hellas which now sees Spezia with two points

Verona doesn’t stop anymore, they beat Salernitana and now see Spezia just two lengths above. As Pac-Man eats the points (and teams) that separate it from the safety zone, showing all the determination and security of him. Nouns unknown until a month and a half ago, but which now mark the Hellas of Zaffaroni and Bocchetti.

Cyril Ngonge is still decisive. Scoring with a scissors goal, the Belgian is a thorn in the side for the grenades and the great solver.

Verona (3-4-2-1): Mount; Magnani, Hien, Coppola; Depaoli, Duda, Tamez, Doig; Lazovic, Ngonge; Gaich

Available: Berardi, Perilli, Zeefuik, Pharaoni, Verdi, Lasagna, Ceccherini, Caia, Terracciano, Braaf, Dawidowicz, Abildgaard, Kallon, Cabal, Joselito

Trainer: Marco Zaffaroni

Salernitana (3-5-2): Sepe; Bronn, Ekong, Pirola; Candreva, Nicolussi Caviglia, Vilenha, Crnigoj, Bradaric; Bonazzoli, Dia

Available: Fiorillo, Ochoa, Daniliuc, Sambia, Bohinen, Botheim, Valencia, Coulibaly, Chestnuts, Gyomber, Iervolino, Lovato, Piatek

Trainer: David Nicholas

Referee: Paolo Valeri (Section AIA of Rome 2)

FIRST HALF, INITIAL BALANCE, THEN VERONA PUSHES AND NONGE STRIKES

Salernitana starts decisively, with a couple of balls that do not reach the attackers. Bonazzoli tries from outside, Montipò controls the hold. Hien immediately commands the operations behind.

Verona shows forward after 8 minutes: Lazovic crosses, Ngonge is anticipated by Nicolussi ankle. Ngonge earns a corner, the game is in balance with slow pace and various clashes in midfield that break up the game. Di Ngonge the first shot (from outside), deflected for a corner in the 18th minute. From the corner Magnani almost reaches the impact.

Bronn takes the yellow card in the 21st minute by throwing down Gaich.

DUDA NEAR THE GOAL. In the 22nd minute Duda enters the area and takes advantage of a rebound, Sepe then rejects Duda from a few meters away.

Hellas picks up the pace, Ngonge is walled up, then Salernitana takes refuge in a corner twice.

Gaich in the 26th minute grabs a ball from the penalty spot but kicks badly and from the back.

Verona scores through Ngonge but the attacker is immediately signaled offside. Valeri awaits the check from the Var which confirms.

Hellas went through with a great goal by Ngonge, still him, in the 31st minute. Doig lets Lazovic run and he crosses from the back. From the opposite side comes the Belgian who cuts through Sepe.

Salernitana reacts with Candreva and Dia who, however, do not arrive from the parts of Montipò in a dangerous way. Bonazzoli is stopped in offside.

The Gialloblù defense controls and breaks the reaction of the grenades, then Verona comes back up and almost doubles with Depaoli who kicks badly.

Dia creates a danger one second from the double whistle with a diagonal that comes out.

SECOND HALF, VERONA WASTES BUT BEHIND A SECURITY

It starts again in balance, Magnani is booked in the 49th minute to stop Dia in midfield. Candreva tries to take control of the team.

Ngonge leaves, Ekong yanks him. The Belgian then receives in the area but kicks high in the 54th minute.

Gaich shows his physical strength by carrying balls that he would only tear at the cost of his life.

CHANGE SALERNITAN. Crnigoj and Candreva give way to Coulibaly and Piatek.

Doig is very attentive to Dia and blocks his shot in the 59th minute. Shortly afterwards Coulibaly was booked for a foul on Doig on the restart.

Hien is a mastiff, Coppola imitates him. Salernitana finds no spaces.

CHANGE VERONA. Dawidowicz and Abildgaard replaced Magnani and Gaich in the 65th minute.

PENALTY, INDEED NO. Valeri whistles penalty for a foul on Doig di Pirola, but goes to see him again. Pirola goes to the ball and no penalty. Bocchetti and Zaffaroni want at least the corner but the ball came out after the initial whistle. Pirola bludgeons Duda and gets booked.

Verona dominated the game and the field, but the 1-0 left the question open. Tameze harpoons a ball and serves Duda who kicks finding Sepe in the grip.

In the 74th minute Dia kicks from a distance, Montipò blocks with his fists. Salernitana goes on the attack, the Gialloblù remain compact behind. Vilenha shoots for the stars. Ngonge goes out in the 76th minute, Lasagna enters.

DEPAOLI WRONG AGAIN. The winger has another chance to double but his header just a few centimeters from Sepe is blocked by Bradaric.

Duda puts in all his experience and blocks the midfield. Lazovic kicks, Sepe blocks in the 80th minute. Valencia replaces Pirola in the 81st minute.

DUDA, WHAT A MISTAKE. In the 82nd minute Duda receives from Lasagna but in front of Sepe he kicks weakly with his left foot. Gyomber came on for Ekong in the 83rd minute.

RETURN PHARAOHS. In the 86th minute, after three months of absence, Faraoni returns to the field, replacing Doig. Duda also comes out, in his place Verdi.

MIRACLE OF MONTIPO’ ON PIATEK. In the 87th minute, Hien made the only mistake, which he sent Piatek on goal. The attacker arrives in front of Montipò who deflects for a corner with a flash. Clamorous opportunity for a draw thwarted.

Verdi spreads Sambia and gets booked, there are 6 minutes of added time.

DIA CLOSES 1 A 1. Dia earns the limit in the 92nd minute and kicks, he doesn’t succeed in the round but it’s thrilling for the Gialloblù. The grenade chances in the final describe the suffering that this type of match entails. However, Verona defended itself tooth and nail and brought home another victory of exceptional importance.

Everything went well, including the results of the others (see Spezia mocked in Empoli) and there’s also a bit of good luck that helps the brave. Confidence grows, salvation is now finally within reach of the Gialloblù to the delight of the fans.