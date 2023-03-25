“For those who work in front-line departments, such as emergencies and urgencies, we are thinking of deducting the tax from the specific medical allowance of around 8,000 euros a year and giving more weight to social security contributions for each year worked in these departments, where you will be able to score more points also for career purposes”. And on the resources for the NHS: “It’s not just a question of money, the Regions must however work to avoid waste and make hospitals and territorial health care more efficient”. Thus the Minister of Health in an interview with The print.

24 MAR –

Economic and career incentives for those who work on the front line in emergencies and urgencies or in less attractive specialties. Much more stringent limits on the use of token doctors. And for the resources allocated to the NHS, the Regions undertake to avoid waste and make hospitals and territorial health care more efficient.

Thus the Minister of Health, Horace Schillaciin an interview with The print takes stock of the situation on the most pressing topical issues

NHS financing “It’s not just a question of money, even if during this legislature we plan to do more from this point of view as well. However, the Regions must work to avoid waste and make hospitals and territorial healthcare more efficient. The places bed in hospitals must be increased, for example, but work must also be done on the appropriateness of hospitalizations with the taking care of chronically ill patients by the territory. The world is changing – underlines the minister – we have technologies and therapies that allow what until yesterday it was unthinkable. The resources for innovation must come from prevention, which must be strengthened. Because in an aging population, prevention means not only making people live better but also freeing up resources to then treat them more effectively when needed. but to say that, despite the war and the energy crisis, the government has increased them this year by more than 4 billion. he percentages on GDP must be considered that during the pandemic it fell considerably while now it is destined to rise even beyond the pre-pandemic levels. Which means that in absolute values ​​resources do not decrease but increase”.

Waiting lists and emergency room workers. “We are thinking of streamlining the waiting lists by increasing the compensation for the additional hours of doctors and health workers. We are working to combat violence in the emergency rooms also with the official procedure against the aggressors. We want to put limits on the use of coin-operators – underlines Schillaci – Finally, for those who work in front-line departments, such as emergency and urgency, we are thinking of defiscalizing the specific medical allowance of around 8 thousand euros a year and giving greater weight to contributions pensions for each year worked in these departments, where it will be possible to score more points also for career purposes, which is also a way to encourage young people to enroll in those medical specialties that are less attractive from an economic point of view because they have little private market “.

Medicine limited number. “Not to tear it down, but we are working with the Miur to increase access to the Faculties. However, I wonder why they always say that there is a shortage of doctors but it is easy to find token holders paid four times as much. Evidently we must commit ourselves to making work in the public more attractive “.

Coin-operated doctors. “We are thinking of setting limits both to the usable quota and to age, because it is not possible to make people who are even 70 and over work – recalls Schillaci -. But specialist qualifications will also be necessary relating to the type of work that is going to hospital. An orthopedist can’t end up doing cardiology”.

Advance indemnity increase for emergency room workers. “Overcoming the first aid emergency by incentivising those who work there from both a career and economic point of view. In this sense – announces Schillaci – we are trying to bring forward to this year the 200 million in incentives allocated for 2024. But it is essential strengthen local healthcare and telemedicine, because today most of the accesses to the emergency room are green codes that should be treated outside the hospital”.

Community homes and hospitals. “The personnel for community homes and hospitals will be found among family doctors, outpatient specialists, free-choice pediatricians and former medical guards. Here we have 82,000 professionals who today work too isolated and individually, while in the new structures they will be able to guarantee better assistance working in teams. The ones who are really missing are the nurses. For this reason we are thinking of authorizing those who work in hospitals to work extra paid hours also in community homes and hospitals”.

No smoking. “On traditional cigarettes, I don’t want to ban smoking for those who do it alone, but I cannot accept that the health of those around them is put at risk. On the other hand, an in-depth analysis based on real scientific evidence will be needed on e-cigs”.

Mandatory masks in hospitals. “We will decide on the basis of epidemiological and scientific evidence. But hospitals must remain

protected areas, at least where there are the fragile ones”, concludes the minister.

March 24, 2023

© breaking latest news



Other articles in Government and Parliament

