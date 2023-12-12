Home » Nicaraguan Delegation Visits Russian Medical Center to Advance Nuclear Medicine Project
Nicaraguan Delegation Visits Russian Medical Center to Advance Nuclear Medicine Project

A high-level delegation from Nicaragua, led by Laureano Ortega Murillo, the son of President Daniel Ortega, visited the Federal Scientific Clinical Center of Medical Radiology and Oncology of the Federal Medical Biological Agency in Russia on Monday. The delegation’s objective was to exchange experiences and enrich the design of the “Nicaraguan Nuclear Medicine Center” project, being developed in collaboration with the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation (Rosatom). The Nicaraguan government stated that the delegation learned about Russia’s advanced technological capabilities in cancer treatment, and Russia has offered to help the Nicaraguan center to successfully provide health services.

The visit was at the invitation of the director of the Federal Medical Biological Agency of Russia and co-chair of the Russia/Nicaragua Joint Commission, Veronika Skvortova. This visit comes as part of the celebration of the 79th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Nicaragua and Russia, aimed at strengthening cooperation in security, health, and culture.

The Nicaraguan delegation included special representative Laureano Ortega Murillo, as well as high-ranking officials such as Nahima Janett Díaz Flores, the general director of the Nicaraguan Institute of Telecommunications and Postal Services, and notable military and government officials.

It’s worth noting that Nicaragua has expressed support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and President Ortega has been a longstanding ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. This alliance dates back to the first Sandinista Government, during which the Soviet Union provided weapons to the Nicaraguan Armed Forces.

Additionally, Nicaragua is one of the few countries, along with Venezuela and the small island states of Nauru and Tuvalu, that have joined Russia in recognizing the independence of the Georgian separatist regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Overall, the visit of the Nicaraguan delegation to Russia highlights the strong and strategic relationship between the two countries, particularly in the areas of health and technology.

