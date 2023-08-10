Nickel allergy: how to recognize the symptoms and which foods to avoid

Nickel allergy occurs on contact with objects or by ingesting foods that contain this metal. Here are the symptoms.

Nickel allergy prevents many people from eating certain foods that contain it. In fact there are so many in which it is present and the bad luck is that one can be completely unaware of it.

The reactions to the ingestion of foods containing Nickel can be various, even serious, and of a gastrointestinal nature. This allergy also develops for contact with objects that contain metal, such as coins, jewellery, keys and so on, with rashes such as hives and eczema.

But how is it possible to recognize its symptoms? And especially, What are all those foods that should be avoided?

Nickel allergy symptoms: with these it’s impossible not to notice you have it

Nickel allergy can be from contact, which it occurs precisely when the skin comes into contact with the metal and is triggered in the form of skin symptoms. Or of a food type, that is when foods containing it are ingested, causing symptoms of a gastro-intestinal nature.

Nickel allergy symptoms – tantasalute.it

In the case of contact allergy, the origin can be sought for example in a first episode in which you come into contact with nickel (for example when you pierce your ear lobes or do a piercing). From that moment on, whenever you come into contact with nickel, symptoms of an allergic reaction will occur, from 24 to 72 hours after contact. Some examples of these symptoms are dermatitis (eczema) at the point of contact, which manifests itself in the form of dots or vesicles, itching and redness, but also burning or pain and, finally, swelling.

If, on the other hand, foods containing nickel are ingested, in addition to more severe dermatitis or urticaria, there may also be gastrointestinal symptoms such as:

Diarrhea Constipation Bloating Cramps Vomiting Heartburn Rhinitis Asthma Headache Fever Fatigue

Those who are allergic to nickel, to avoid the risk of incurring these symptoms, should avoid a whole range of foods that contain it. Some examples of foods in which this metal is present are:

Peanuts Beans, lentils, peas, soy Oats Cocoa and chocolate Walnuts and hazelnuts Whole wheat

Before completely excluding them from your diet, however, it is better to consult your doctor who will advise in the most appropriate way after the diagnosis. This occurs not only after a careful anamnesis of the patient, but also the direct evaluation of any dermatitis and its location.

Although there is no cure for nickel allergy, symptoms can be reduced using antihistamines and cortisone. The main advice remains to avoid contact with objects that contain this metal so you don’t have any symptoms.

For example, when you buy jewellery, even costume jewellery, it is better to make sure they are nickel free. As far as nutrition is concerned, however, before excluding some foods from your daily life, it is preferable to consult a doctor who will be able to advise on the best path to follow to avoid any gastrointestinal or severe gastrointestinal symptoms.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

