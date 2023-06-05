Nickel allergy more widespread than you can imagine: with these symptoms it is advisable to consult your doctor

Follow our advice and take care of these symptoms. Do not underestimate the situation and consult your doctor when necessary.

Nickel allergy is a more widespread problem than one might imagine and is often underestimated. Nickel is a metal found in many common items, such as jewelry, zippers, kitchen utensils, and even food. Therefore, it is essential to pay attention to the symptoms which can occur in case of nickel allergy and do not underestimate their impact on health.

When a person is allergic to nickel, the immune system overreacts when in contact with this metal. Symptoms can range from mild to severe in some cases nickel allergy can also cause systemic symptoms. Watch for various symptoms to prevent more serious problems.

Symptoms not to be underestimated

According to experts and doctors, nickel allergy is on the rise, and this could be attributed to the continuous exposure to this metal present in many everyday objects. It is especially common in individuals who wear nickel-containing jewelry for extended periods of time. The allergic reaction can also occur following the ingestion of foods rich in nickel, such as chocolate, whole grains, dried fruit and some vegetables.

The main reason nickel allergy should not be overlooked is that it can get worse over time. If a person continues to be exposed to nickel without taking preventive measures, sensitivity can increase and symptoms can become more severe. Also, nickel allergy can negatively affect quality of life, limiting daily activities and causing physical and psychological discomfort.

Nickel allergy is the leading cause of allergic contact dermatitis, which causes eczema-like skin lesions. Symptoms include blistering of the skin, redness, itching, swelling, and blisters that may break open and crust over. If contact with nickel persists over time, the skin may thicken, peel, and take on a darker color. Allergic contact dermatitis primarily affects areas of the body that are directly exposed to the allergen, but symptoms can sometimes occur in other areas as well.

The diagnosis of nickel allergy depends on the characteristics of the skin lesions and recent contact with objects that may contain the metal. If the diagnosis is uncertain, you can run a test called “patch test”. Small patches containing the suspect substances are applied to the patient’s upper back. After 48-72 hours, the local skin reaction is evaluated. If removing the nickel-containing patch leaves an inflamed patch of skin, the diagnosis of nickel allergy is confirmed.