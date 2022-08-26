Nickel and Tomatoes, a combination that unfortunately represents a health problem for some. But an Italian company has solved the “problem”.

Who is allergic to nickel he knows that unfortunately he has to renounce to some foods. Or at least a reduce consumption. But a’Italian company produce tomatoes without this metal.

The population comes to contact with nickel especially with food. There are some that have multiple concentrations and that can trigger health problems in allergic or sensitive. It is estimated that in Italy about 15-20% of the population is hypersensitive to this metaland that over time you develop symptoms of overexposure.

L’allergy it’s a immune response too high on contact / intake of certain substances. In the case of nickel the symptoms can be both cutaneous and functional. In fact, anyone who touches metal or ingests it with food and is hypersensitive can manifest rashes on the skin or the “classic” gastrointestinal problems. In rarer cases, more prominent symptoms may occur, such as abdominal cramps, bloating, breathing problems, and even fever and muscle aches.

What are the foods that contain higher quantities of Nickel

Those who are allergic know very well that they have to avoid eating certain foodsor limit their intake, depending on the degree of hypersensitivity. Il Nickel it is mostly found on fruits and vegetablesand in minor traces on fish and eggs.

High quantities of Nickel are found in: Dried fruit, cocoa and derivatives, cereals, legumes, tea, yeast powder and canned drinks

of Nickel are found in: Moderate amounts can be found in: Asparagus, Onions, Spinach, Tomatoes, Molluscs and Crustaceans, Eggs and Potatoes

can be found in: Fewer traces of Nickel are found in: Rice, Spelled, Meat, Dairy Products, Chickpeas, Peppers, Beetroot, Aubergines, Zucchini, Peaches, Melons, Bananas and Craft Beers

So it can be difficult to adopt a healthy diet and at the same time limit contact with the metal. So, if a company grows Nickel-free Tomatoes, that’s great news.

Nickel and Tomatoes, finally thanks to an Italian company even the intolerant will be able to eat them

One of best known companies in Italy produce Nickel-free tomatoes, but its success does not derive solely from this. Let’s talk about the company Gandiniwhich operates in Lombardy but also in Sicily e Calabria.

L’agencywhose history starts from the 50s, over time has been able to innovate and invest in efficient systems that allow it to obtain healthy products. But also energy-saving. In fact the company adopts the hydroponics. This is a method that allows you to save water up to 90%. The particular cultivation methods are also distinguished by the lack of use of herbicides and phytosanitary products. The result? High quality tomatoes, homegrown, healthy and also suitable for nickel allergy sufferers.