Nico Cereghini: “Marquez can’t stand it anymore, and Honda?” – News

Hi everyone! The human and sporting story of Marc Marquez it involves all enthusiasts, even those who don’t love him as a man but who sportingly recognize his greatness as a driver and champion: he is the absolute phenomenon of the top class, the most successful driver of the last decade. “It’s the most difficult moment of my career,” Marc said, even though he later added that it’s a good moment in his personal life, that he has an excellent team, that he continues to believe in it. In short, he remains optimistic, but Will we see him again at Silverstone? The doubt is there.

You know, after the disappointing seventeenth place in the sprint race, he gave up on Sunday. There was also talk of diplopia, that is excluded, but Marc suffers a lot: a foot and a hand bruised, but above all there is the fractured rib in Germany, a fracture so painful that it prompted him to go to the doctors spontaneously on Sunday morning and in fact to ask for the official unfit for the race.

How is Marquez really? Bastianini’s rear-end collision on Saturday morning shows that he is struggling to stay focused. When he talks about Honda he seems disheartened and perhaps even depressed. Of course it’s understandable that he didn’t want to push after the disastrous crashes at the Sachsenring and when he tried anyway he crashed again… He’s not well, and more than the physical pain (which he has always overcome, even in the worst moments) it seems to affect something else.

The hope is that the forty days of rest can restore him completely, of course. But it was he himself who started the doubts, when asked by a journalist who wanted to know if he would stay at Honda in 2024 as stipulated in the contract, he prevaricated. Although later Marc added: “I’ve learned that you shouldn’t make quick decisions”.

Putting it all together, it seems to understand that we could be close to a turning point. Not a surrender: a champion like Marc, who has ridden beyond his and the bike’s problems for years, why should he give up now? It doesn’t seem possible. So? So, for maybe, he’s really negotiating to change team and bike. And maybe he’s looking for a way to shorten the time.

It is said that the contract is armored, there would be fines of millions to pay and then there are no bikes available. All true things and yet, in Assen, Alberto Puig said it clearly: “Honda doesn’t hold anyone back, it doesn’t want to have people who aren’t happy to be in Honda; a contract binds us, but I don’t have the glass ball and each person is free to do what he wants … ”.

The issue is thorny because neither side is used to giving up. Honda can only fold when it is super-winning: it did so at the end of the triumphal 1960s in the GPs, or again in the late 1980s when he dominated the Paris-Dakar and stopped. But it doesn’t give way when it’s low. He didn’t even do it when, as the undisputed number 1 of motorcycles and technology, bet on the very expensive and complicated NR 500 with oval pistons (Silverstone debut 1979) which turned out to be an absolute disaster.

Then, after several attempts and without even taking a world championship point, the four-stroke experience was archived in two years. It was the end of 1981 and already in ’82 the NS three-cylinder two-stroke arrived with Lucchinelli and Spencer1983 world champion in the 500 class. Not only did Honda not give up, but it relaunched and won.

But how does it come out today? The bike needs to be redone, Puig’s sports management has failed, the new technical additions have not changed the substance, the top driver no longer believes in the project. It’s a compelling and complex story, a turning point is inevitable and will be all to follow.

