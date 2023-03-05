The Fiorentina he treats himself to a magical evening by beating a big player in the championship for the first time this season. She does it thanks to the networks of Nico Gonzalez e Jovic that reward a performance of the viola in capital letters and with many positive things. Very black evening instead for the Milan who takes a new step back after the comforting signals of the last few games. The script of the match is clear from the very first minutes: Fiorentina to play the game and Milan trying to strike on the counterattack. In the Rossoneri house, the absences of Lion e brahim diaz but it is above all that of Krunic that takes away certainties from the team of Stefano Pioli who damn suffers from the physicality of Amrabat and Mandragora on the midline, with Nico Gonzalez who urges Maignan twice in the space of 1 ‘between 18′ and 19’, doing general rehearsals for his goal. Milan comes out of its shell only after half an hour and after having risked big on a conclusion of Bonaventure deflected by Maignan, with Tomori decisive just before the goal line. Terracciano makes only one save in the initial 45′, the one up Giroud served by Messias in the 32nd minute.

Fiorentina-Milan 2-1: match report and statistics

Goal by Theo Hernandez in the final

Quite another music in the second half when the Viola goalkeeper saves Fiorentina’s advantage at least twice, first on Giroud then on Theo Hernandez, the hosts’ advantage arrived thanks to a penalty scored by Nico Gonzalez, and correctly assigned by Beautiful for pushing Tomori into the area against Ikoné. After 65′ Pioli dissatisfied decides to upset his Milan by making three changes at the same time: out Giroud, Rebic and Bennacer for Ibrahimovic, Origi and Bakayoko. It is a colossal blunder that Di Bello takes a quarter of an hour from the end when he whistles a penalty for a header by Cabral which for him is a touch of the hand, the intervention of the Var clarifies. Fiorentina closes the match 3′ from the end with Jovic collecting from a cross by Dodo and beats Maignain, goal that sends the ‘Franchi’ into ecstasy. In the final Hernandez, with time running out, scores but doesn’t ruin the Viola party.

The memory of Astori

Before the kick-off there was a moving memory of David Astori, the former viola captain who disappeared exactly five years ago after an illness accused in Udine. Pioli was coach of that team, visibly moved. At the Franchi a huge banner also appeared in the purple cheering curve with the words ‘Davide captain forever’. Then in the 13th minute of the first half the game was stopped for a few seconds, with Franchi recalling Astori with a very long round of applause.