One of Nicola Piovani’s concerts is entitled like a radiotherapy machine. “Cyberknife”, a rhapsody for clarinet and orchestra in three movements. He told himself why this morning at the Teatro Manzoni in Milan from a special stage, that of IEO for women, the appointment dedicated to the thousands of patients treated in the center born 29 years ago from the idea of ​​Umberto Veronesi.