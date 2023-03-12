Nicole Cavallofrom Saluzzo, creative director of the wedding dress brand “Nicole Milano” (branch of the Spanish Pronovias group), a very popular influencer, is among the nine Italian faces on the “under 30” list compiled by “Forbes Italia” for 2023.

Join the large community of the prestigious international magazine, which every year identifies 100 of the most influential young talents in the world (30 in Europe) who have contributed to the evolution of their country in various fields, from entrepreneurship to sport, from the world of entertainment to music to technology.

The choice of Nicole, 26, the first influencer of wedding dresses, is for her contribution to the digitization of the bridal sector, which traditionally still resisted the medium.

More than 230 thousand followers on Instagram, constantly growing. Gritty and passionate, simple and empathetic, always with a smile, through videos and reels she has become the “best friend of the bride” or even the “coach of brides”, as she is defined, answering many questions and doubts that revolve around the day yes and the choice of the wedding dress.

Which one is more suitable for the petite bride or the curvy one? How do you arrange the tail of a wedding dress correctly and how do you get out of the car? Valuable advice that helps to be more confident on the big day.

Daughter of art, since she was a child she has breathed this world, between ateliers, workshops and fashion shows: between her mother (Alessandra Rinaudo, bridal stylist, chief artistic director of the Pronovias group and before Nicole Spose, her father Carlo Cavallo, former managing director for the southern Europe of Pronovias and her grandmother, a well-known seamstress of wedding dresses who opened the space Maria Teresa brides in Manta, from which the family adventure started.

Graduated from Bocconi in Milan, with a financial vision of fashion as well, in 2019 she became creative director of Nicole Milano, bringing new ideas from the point of view of sartorial creations and communication methods. Many famous women dressed by Nicole for the big day: among them, two of the most anticipated brides of 2022: Federica Pellegrini and Nicole Daza, wife of Marcell Jacobs.

Among the guidelines of her work: sustainability, a company choice that has among the initiatives the possibility of reusing the dress with the Second Life project, thanks to which, brides can have the wedding dress modified by the shop, giving it a ” second life”.

“Our task, as a company, is also to educate the consumer to make responsible choices even on the most important day of his life”. Proudly, on her Instagram profile she comments on being included in the Forbes list: “A very strong emotion. When I posted the first photo with a wedding dress, even with a little shame, I couldn’t imagine where this would take me. However, I knew that I was lucky enough to work in a wonderful sector, made up of dreams and love and that the most beautiful thing was being able to share every aspect with authenticity”.