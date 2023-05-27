Nicole Santinelli’s cousin against Carlo Alberto Mancini, then Cristian Di Carlo comments on the breakup

Men and Women, the relationship between Carlo Alberto Mancini and Nicole Santinelli is over. The first reaction that came is that of the cousin of the tronista who scolded Carlo Alberto live on Instagram. Then, the comment of the former suitor Cristian Di Carlo.

Turn on notifications to receive updates on

Nicole Santinelli and Carlo Alberto Mancini broke up. The decision to put an end to this relationship seems to have been taken by the tronista. Carlo Alberto, chosen by him in the program Men and women, invited everyone not to rail against her, because she was honest and therefore will always respect her. Although she has said she is capable of important gestures of love, at this moment she does not believe that she can do something striking to win her back. Furthermore, he has expressed the belief that some women do not like men like him, who give security. Meanwhile, the first reactions have arrived.

Nicole Santinelli’s cousin scolds Carlo Alberto Mancini

Marco, Nicole Santinelli’s cousin, spoke during the live broadcast in which Carlo Alberto Mancini announced the breakup. He scolded him, arguing that a man who says he’s sick, doesn’t rush to break the news of the end of his relationship:

Someone who is sick, the first thing he does is a live broadcast on a social network? Carlo! Someone who is sick sits down for a moment, takes a glass of water, reflects on what happened. Immediately a direct on social media?

And he continued in his rant: “The impression I got on this journey together, you and I, where I was close to you, where you talked to me, I know perfectly well that you were sick…then seeing you immediately on Instagram…if you feel so sick you start talking after a ‘now on Instagram?”. Carlo Alberto, however, replied: “Marco we felt, you know how I was. My intent was to say that they must not touch it. Then, you can disagree on the modalities“.

See also Who spies our data online? Surfshark lines up the most peeping apps Matteo Ranieri: “I confess, I thought about how it would have gone if I had chosen Federica Aversano”

Cristian Di Carlo’s reaction

Meanwhile, shortly after Carlo Alberto Mancini’s announcement regarding the end of the relationship with Nicole Santinelli, another protagonist of Men and Women had his say on Instagram. The suitor of the tronista, Cristian Di Carlo, commented as follows: “If at 35 I had to make a video announcing live that I broke up with a girl, please tear me down“. And to think that just a handful of days ago, the couple extolled their love so much as to talk about coexistence. To Verissimo, then, they had seemed more in love than ever. In these hours the news of the breakup.