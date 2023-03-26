Civitanova mourns the passing of Nicoletta Saracco, who died last night at the age of 33. Sick of cancer breastfeeding, she had made her illness a means of helping many young women in her condition. Creative, beautiful, sunny. The disease, discovered suddenly at the age of 29, hadn’t scratched her spirit at all. On the contrary. From that dramatic situation, Nicoletta Saracco had pulled out the courage, founding the Ni.Art Gallery. A brand that produces sweatshirts, t-shirts, bags and paintings, of which a part of the proceeds was donated to the Ieo-Monzino Foundation (European Institute of Oncology) for breast cancer research. «There is nothing more beautiful than living in colour» wrote Nicoletta and this was the message she wanted to convey. Born and raised in Civitanova, Nicoletta Saracco had moved to Milano and had started working as a fashion designer, collaborating with important national and international brands in the sector. Then at 29, the discovery of the disease: metastatic breast cancer.

A diagnosis that radically changed Nicoletta’s life, but did not take away, as we said, the will to live and to smile. Sweatshirts and T-shirts with the Ni.Art logo have been worn with pride by many Italian celebrities and influencers. Very active on social media, she was very popular on Instagram, where she was an inspiration for many young women affected by the same disease.

«I have never been so happy as in this moment of my life. Happy to do something really useful, to make my story available and to clear a subject seen as a taboo» wrote Nicoletta on the Ni.Art Gallery website. Yesterday morning the news that shocked Civitanova. Nicoletta Saracco passed away the other night, at 3 o’clock. She is left behind by her father Giacomo, a retired former municipal manager, her mother Maria Silvia and her sister Roberta. The chapelle ardente was set up in the farewell room in San Marone, in via De Amicis. Nicoletta Saracco’s funeral will be celebrated tomorrow at 9.30 in the Capuchin church in Civitanova Alta.

«I learn with pain and bewilderment of the disappearance of Nicoletta Saracco, a sunny, creative 33-year-old girl, full of strength and energy – wrote the mayor Fabrizio Ciarapica on Fb -. A courageous girl with a great will to live who had made her illness a battle for all women. Her looks at Ieo were unforgettable: visits and treatments in stiletto heels. You painted a very colorful Madonna of Guadalupe which was then transformed into the NiartGallery brand with which you raised funds to support cancer research and spread the importance of prevention; she has allowed all women to have free visits with the doctors of the IEO. Thank you Nicoletta for all you have done. Thank you for teaching us that in life you should never give up.”