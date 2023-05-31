Nicotine May Reduce Fertility Too – Medicine

news-txt”>

“We need to dispel the myth that electronic cigarettes have a lower impact on health than traditional ones. At least as regards infertility”. Daniela Galliano, Clinical Director Pma Ivi Roma, Specialist in Gynecology, Obstetrics and Reproductive Medicine gynecologist explains it, who on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day focused on the possible damages of nicotine, contained in vaporized liquids, to the ability to procreate both men than women. “In the case of female fertility,” she says, “nicotine can interfere with ovulation, causing a decrease in ovulatory activity.

It can also accelerate the loss of oocytes, affecting their quality. Furthermore, in the case of pregnant women who continue to “vape”, there is an increased risk of complications, such as premature birth or low birth weight”. Nicotine is also known for its ability to reduce the fertility of men. In particular , can alter sperm production, affecting their quality and motility.Furthermore, exposure to nicotine could alter sperm DNA and increase the risk of genetic mutations in the offspring.

Quitting smoking – traditional or electronic cigarettes – is a fundamental choice for a couple who want to have a child. It is also important to know that women who do not experience infertility problems related to the tubal factor or who are not yet in menopause can return to the fertility levels of non-smoker women.

The effects of smoking should not be underestimated even during assisted reproduction treatment. The greatest failure is found in more mature women, who are also affected by age-related fertility problems. It should be emphasized that in smokers compared to non-smokers there is a low ovarian reserve, a low response of the ovaries to stimulation, a smaller number of retrieved and fertilized oocytes and obviously the pregnancy rate. Furthermore, smoking during pregnancy can cause very serious damage to the fetus. Mothers who continue to smoke during pregnancy, as reported by the Ministry of Health, have a 70% excess risk of having children with respiratory tract diseases compared to children born to non-smoking mothers.