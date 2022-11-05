Home Health “Nicotine salts are 4 times more addictive”
“The disposable electronic cigarette emits fewer carcinogenic substances than the traditional one, but it contains salts of nicotineable to give 4 times more addictive“. The professor Roberto Boffihead of Pneumology and director of the Anti-smoking Center of the National Cancer Institute of Milan, explains the boom in new pod mod devices among adolescents.

Electronic cigarettes, hundreds of flavors and easy to find

From kiwi to cola taste: the wide range of flavors available and the easy availability in tobacconists make disposable electronic cigarettes an easy temptation for vapers, too often unaware of what their components are. We are talking about a segment which, according to data from the Ministry of Health, corresponds to 2.7% of the Italian population.

To these is added a large slice of new smokers, mostly young people, who enter the addiction mechanism through the electronic cigarette. “Teenagers – warns Boffi – have no perception of the danger of the potential inflammatory, cardiovascular and possibly carcinogenic damage of these devices”.

Gluten free diet, the gastroenterologist: “Beware of the risks in the absence of celiac disease”

Without forgetting the potential ecological impact of a disposable product with a short life cycle: “These new electronic cigarettes are getting closer and closer to traditional cigarettes both in their ability to generate addiction and in their polluting capacity”, concludes the vice president of the Italian Society of Tabbacology. .

