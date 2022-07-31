XPG CyberCore 1000 Platinum PSU

ADATA has a hot cow? In fact, the more important thing to buy a cow is to look at the OEM. What is the special selling point? XPG CyberCore 1000 Platinum is the OEM of CWT, a big factory in the left. The quality is absolutely guaranteed, 100% all Japanese capacitors, high-quality materials , passed the 80PLUS Platinum certification, up to 92% conversion efficiency, the modular design is covered with black woven mesh and belt-shaped modular lines, and is also matched with Japan’s Nidec Vento Pro 120 PWM gentle typhoon fan, making the operation more quiet and more efficient. Support low-load mode, the fan will automatically stop running, which can achieve a balance between cooling performance and quietness.

The outer box is red, and the upper left corner is marked with 80 Plus Platinum white certification, Cooling by Nidec logo, Cybenetics power supply Platinum certification and Cybenetics Standard++ mute certification. 1000 Platinum Modular Power Supply.

An exploded view of the XPG CyberCore 1000 Platinum power supply is printed on the back. Of course, if you use a Nidec fan, you should see it. A fan tachometer is provided. You can see that the fan will completely stop at 30% load or below, and the speed will be below 60% load. It will be below 1,000rpm, and more importantly, the fan is very installed, even at full speed, the fan noise is only 28dBA.

The conversion efficiency table has 230Vac data. Under 20%, 50% and 100% load, the effective efficiency is 92.67%, 93.91% and 93.20% respectively, which is quite good.

Including the appearance of the number of wires, the number of interfaces, and the size of the power supply, 1 ATX 20+4 Pin, 2 ATX 12V 4+4 Pin, 4 PCIe 6+2 power supply, 3 SATA power supply, 1 large 4 Pin and 1 Floppy 4 Pin adapter cable, providing a total of 1 ATX 20 + 4 Pin, 2 ATX 12V 4 + 4 Pin, 6 PCIe 6+2, 12 SATA, 4 large 4pin and 1 Floppy 4 Pin.

On the upper/lower side of the outer box, there are trademarks, product appearance diagrams, product series and names, P65 warning words, compatibility standards, package contents, safety certification, manufacturer/product information, 10-year warranty icon, barcode.

After opening the black carton, the left side is the XPG CyberCore 1000 Platinum power supply body and the right side is the modular cable, which are separately packed in a black non-woven bag with a logo.

Included accessories include fixing screws, plastic straps, instruction manual, warranty, British standard BS1363A to C13 (18AWG) power cord, as XPG belief stickers, for gamers to attach to the chassis or just a fire cow.

The XPG CyberCore 1000 Platinum measures 160mm x 150mm x 86mm. It is a short power supply design and can be used in thinner chassis. The outer shell has geometric decorative grooves. The largest groove is affixed with a decorative sticker with the logo and product name. .

The straight fan grille is designed to provide a large amount of airflow for the system to achieve maximum heat dissipation effect. The XPG trademark nameplate is affixed in the center, which is very recognizable.

The opening at the rear air outlet is hexagonal, and is equipped with an AC input socket and a main power switch, which supports 100~240V @ 50~60Hz Full Range power input.

The output socket of the modular cable set is marked with the name of the connected device in white font. It adopts the 28 (18+10) pin motherboard modular socket, which can support the new motherboard power connector configuration and prepare for the future ATX12VO specification motherboard.

The name, input voltage/current/frequency, model, maximum output current/power of each group, total output power, warning message, 80PLUS gold certification mark, origin, trademark, safety certification mark, 12V maximum output 83.33 are printed on the label. A. 1000W, 3.3 and 5V maximum 22A, 120W.

In terms of cables, the length of the 20+4 Pin main power supply cable is 75cm, the length of 2 sets of 4+4 Pin ATX12 power supply is 75cm, the length of 12 sets of PCIe graphics card power supply cables is 75cm + 15cm, and the 5 peripheral power supply cables provide a total of 12 SATA power supplies , 4 Molex 4-Pin and 1 FDD 4-Pin, very ample.

Internal structure diagram, XPG CyberCore 1000 Platinum is OEM for CWT Bridge, dual TI digital controllers control interleaved APFC and full bridge LLC resonant conversion, with 12V synchronous rectification and 3.3V/5V/-12V DC-DC conversion design, make The 12V available power is maximized, reducing ripple noise and voltage fluctuation, and improving output cross regulation.

XPG cooperates with Nidec to launch the “XPG VENTO PRO 120 PWM” cooling fan, which adopts Nidec Seiko double ball bearings and Gentle Typhoon special material thick-blade guide fan blades, which can provide 3.15mmH²O air pressure and 75CFM air flow at a maximum of 2,150rpm , and more importantly only 28dBA.

XPG CyberCore 1000 Platinum Power Supply

Price: HK$1,699

Enquiry: Hornington (3626-9898)

Edited comments:

Buying Fire Bull at home is not about buying a brand. The OEM is more important. The XPG CyberCore 1000 Platinum is manufactured by a large manufacturer CWT, and the quality is absolutely guaranteed. It also uses a Japanese Nidec gentle typhoon fan, which has good cooling effect and quietness. The agent is offering a special price for a limited time. The original price is HK$1,699 and the discounted price is HK$1,199. If you want to buy a lot of fire recently, you can consider it, Hanke’s 10-year warranty.