“Nier: Automata” produced by Platinum Studio in 2017 is the series of all the depressing niche works of Taro Yokoo, the story director, and has become a well-received work that has sold millions of dollars. In addition, this 5-year-old game seems to have recently discovered a new “hidden door” and has become a hot topic in the community.

In June of this year, a sadfutago player in the sub-version of “Nier: Automata” in the overseas Reddit discussion area asked “How to enter the church?” This sparked discussion, because the church described by the victim was located in the “Copy City” in the later stage of the game, and he claimed that he could A door to the church was opened, but another friend of his was unable to enter the church at the same location, so he came to ask how the door was unlocked.

However, after further questioning and discussion, I found that the location described by sadfutago and the screenshots posted by Po were inaccessible at all, so I began to think that this place might be a hidden easter egg, or fake information to change the picture.

However, sadfutago went a step further and posted a video recorded on his mobile phone of how he entered the hidden door in the PS4 environment.

This issue was not released until yesterday (26th) sadfutago released the latest video again. Sadfutago claimed that it was a clear picture recorded directly through PS4. The A2 character he operated did enter the hidden door, but other players were still puzzled.

Although some people clearly pointed out that this is an additional game content modified by a mod, according to the response of Lance McDonald, the modding expert who previously discovered the secret of the final easter egg of “Nier: Automata”, he believes that there is no Mod mod that can do it yet. This kind of thing, temporarily do not think that the film may be fake.

Someone randomly posted a video on the Nier Automata subreddit showing they found a secret room in the Copied City. So far no one else has worked out how they managed to make this secret door appear. Literally 1 person on earth has accessed this room and we are uttered mind blown pic.twitter.com/g7W4JxiNDg — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) July 25, 2022

Of course, there are also players who think this is a secret easter egg left by Yoko Taro or Platinum Studio. So far, there has been no official statement, and it is currently unknown how the hidden door is triggered (even the victim sadfutago claims that he does not Understood), which also made “Nier: Automata” another topic that people talked about.