Niger, the coup plotters: ‘France has violated airspace’. Paris denies

Tension rises on the eve of Ecowas. The Nigerians have denounced the violation of their skies by a French military aircraft. Emissary sent from Abuja sees Tchiani

Waiting eve for Niger a few hours from the new extraordinary summit of the bloc of West African countries willing to put in place “all necessary measures” to restore order after the military coup against the pro-Western president Mohamed Bazoum. Even if the negotiation path remains the favorite with the sending of a former Nigerian emir to Niamey as an emissary of the Abuja government, the risk of a failure of the negotiation path and the specter of an armed intervention remain. Meanwhile, tension between Paris and Niamey is skyrocketing after the Nigerians denounce the violation of their airspace by a French military plane. A version returned to the sender by the Macron government: “The flight made this morning was authorized and coordinated with the Nigerien army”. And “no terrorist has been released by the French forces”, added the French source, also referring to the accusations made by the coup plotters of having unilaterally released some jihadists to stir up tension in the country.

Second Ecowas summit after the one on 30 July

The new summit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) scheduled in Abuja, in neighboring Nigeria, is the second after the one held on 30 July which launched a seven-day ultimatum, which expired without the threatened for now “use of strength”, which can only be decided by the leaders of the bloc. Formally, the summit is only called to ‘discuss’ the “political situation and recent developments” but Bola Tinubu, the president of Nigeria and ECOWAS, warned on Tuesday evening that “no option” is excluded even if diplomacy remains the solution favorite. The former emir who is mediating is that of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, and unlike the Ecowas emissaries he has “talked to the head” of the junta, General Abdourahamane Tchian. And now he returns to Nigeria to send Tinubu a “message” from the new strong man of Niger.

Media: “There is an internal opposition to the regime”

Russia openly hopes for “mutually acceptable decisions”. The US said it was “very concerned about the health and personal safety” of Bazoum in “isolation” in military hands. Furthermore, various media have highlighted the first sign of an internal opposition to the regime, i.e. the birth of a “Council of Resistance for the Republic” (Crr) which openly aims to resettle Bazoum “by all means necessary”: also in this case a vague wording that does not exclude civil war although for now it is only a question of “a political movement”. Among its bosses, but he is already being presented as a leader, is Rhissa Ag Boula, a historical figure of the Tuareg rebellions of the 1990s and 2000s, most recently number three of the deposed Bazoum-government. Even in the official photo, Rhissa has her head and face covered by the tagelmust, the long cotton band that forms a turban and a veil at the same time, leaving only a slit open for the eyes typical of the nomadic ethnic group that controls trade and politics in the endless north of Niger.

Appointed a civilian as prime minister

Two weeks ago, mutinous soldiers overthrew the country’s democratically elected president. The regional bloc, ECOWAS had threatened to use force if the junta did not reinstate Mohamed Bazoum by Sunday, a deadline that was ignored. In the meantime, the coup plotters have nominated a civilian as prime minister, announcing it on TV Wednesday evening: it is Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, described as a “technocrat” by the Nigerien site Tamtan Info on the basis of a curriculum that saw him as head of the cabinet in 2001 under then President Mamadou Tandja and then Minister of Finance in 2002 until the putsch of 2010. And with him they renewed the leadership of the Presidential Guard, calling Lieutenant Colonel Habibou Assoumane to lead.

